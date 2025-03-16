The US says Ukraine's NATO membership is "very unlikely"
US President's National Security Advisor Mike Waltz said that bilateral diplomacy between the US and Ukraine is ongoing. He called Ukraine's permanent membership in NATO "very unlikely".
He reported this on ABC's This Week program, UNN writes, citing The Guardian.
In particular, according to reports, Waltz said there would be "some territory for future security guarantees, the future status of Ukraine," and he called Ukraine's permanent membership in NATO "very unlikely." In the context of the issue of ousting Russian armed forces from Ukrainian territory, including the territories of occupied Crimea, Waltz emphasized that negotiations with Russia should be based "on the real situation on the ground."
We can talk about what is right and what is wrong. And we must also talk about the reality of the situation on the ground. And that's what we do with diplomacy, with shuttle diplomacy, with indirect negotiations
At the same time, as Reuters reports, Senator Marco Rubio, speaking on CBS, said that any final peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia would require "a lot of hard work" on both sides. He also stressed that it would be difficult to move forward until the conflict continues.
