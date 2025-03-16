First photo of Pope Francis after hospitalization: Pontiff celebrates Mass
Kyiv • UNN
The Vatican has published the first photo of Pope Francis after his hospitalization. In the photo, the pontiff celebrates Mass in the hospital chapel, his health is stable and improving.
The photo shows Pope Francis celebrating Mass in the hospital chapel.
UNN reports with reference to Vatican News and ANSA.
On Sunday, the Vatican released the first photograph of Pope Francis since his hospitalization more than a month ago in Rome's Gemelli hospital, where he remains, although his health has improved.
The Pope can be seen serving Mass in the hospital chapel, when viewed from the side.
Vatican sources confirm that the Pope's condition is stable and shows signs of improvement, but he still requires treatment in hospital.
According to reports, the Pope continues to receive high-flow oxygen therapy, gradually reducing the need for non-invasive mechanical ventilation at night. Francis still requires medical therapy in the hospital, motor and respiratory physiotherapy.
Recall
Earlier UNN reported:
The 88-year-old pontiff is responding positively to treatment for bilateral pneumonia, and his condition is stable.
On March 9, doctors did not give any official announcements, while sources in the Vatican confirmed the stability of the Pontiff's condition. His condition has improved slightly, however, the clinical picture "remains complicated".