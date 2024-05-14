More than 5 thousand people have been evacuated from the northern districts of Kharkiv region to Kharkiv itself - Terekhov
More than 5,000 people have been evacuated to Kharkiv from the districts of Kharkiv region where active hostilities are taking place. The mayor of the city, Igor Terekhov, said this during a telethon, UNN reports .
We are ready to accept people who move to us. People are being evacuated from the areas of Kharkiv region where the fighting is very active. As of today, we have already accepted over 5 thousand people. In addition, I held talks with the mayor of Odesa and he also agreed to accept people if they want to stay there
As of today , 140 people have been evacuated in Kharkiv region, and the evacuation is still ongoing.