russia launched 3 missile and 38 air strikes, used 404 kamikaze drones and conducted more than three thousand attacks

Over the past day, russia launched 3 missile and 38 air strikes, used 404 kamikaze drones, and fired more than 3,000 times at Ukrainian positions. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

In the Kharkiv sector: 12 combat engagements took place. The Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 6 attacks south of Hlyboke and Lukyantsi in the Kharkiv region. The enemy continues to try to break through the defense of Ukrainian units in the direction of Zelene, and is trying to capture Vovchansk. The enemy forces are using aviation for air strikes: during the day, two guided aerial bombs were launched in Kharkiv, 5 CABs in Vesele and 4 in the area of Liptsi. The defense forces are trying to push the enemy towards Hlyboke and in the area of Vovchansk.

In Kupyanske: the number of combat engagements increased to 11 over the day. The Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled enemy attacks in the vicinity of Sinkivka, Ivanivka and Berestove.

In the Limansk sector: the situation has not changed. The enemy made 6 unsuccessful attacks in the directions of Novosadove, Torske and Hryhorivka

In Kramatorsk: the enemy tried to break through the defense of our troops 15 times. In the areas of Kalynivka, Klishchiyivka, Andriivka and Kurdyumivka, the enemy was unsuccessful, suffered losses and retreated. Fighting continues in the areas of Novyi and Ivanivske in the Donetsk region. The situation is under control.

In Pokrovske: the situation remains difficult. The aggressor made 23 attacks. Combat actions are ongoing. The enemy has intensified significant efforts to engage in fire and assault operations near Netaylove, Donetsk region. The defense forces are taking measures to stabilize the situation.

In the Kurakhove sector: the number of combat engagements increased to 11. The enemy is trying to increase its efforts in the area of Paraskoviivka in Donetsk region. Fighting continues in the areas of Krasnohorivka and Kostyantynivka. The situation is under control.

In Vremivske: the enemy made 3 unsuccessful attempts to break through the defense of our troops in the direction of Staromayorske.

In Orikhivske: Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled enemy assault northwest of Verbove. No positions were lost. The situation is under control.

In the Prydniprovsky sector: Ukrainian troops repelled four enemy attacks near Krynky, Kherson region. The occupants were not successful in the fighting, and no losses of our positions were incurred.

Over the past day, aviation struck 18 areas of enemy personnel concentration and two of their SAMs - General Staff