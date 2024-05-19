russia launched 3 missile and 38 air strikes, used 404 kamikaze drones and conducted more than three thousand attacks

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Kyiv  •  UNN

Over the past day, russia launched 3 missile strikes, 38 air strikes, used 404 kamikaze drones and fired over 3,000 times at Ukrainian positions, with intense fighting in different directions.

Over the past day, russia launched 3 missile and 38 air strikes, used 404 kamikaze drones, and fired more than 3,000 times at Ukrainian positions. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

In the Kharkiv sector: 12 combat engagements took place. The Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 6 attacks south of Hlyboke and Lukyantsi in the Kharkiv region. The enemy continues to try to break through the defense of Ukrainian units in the direction of Zelene, and is trying to capture Vovchansk. The enemy forces are using aviation for air strikes: during the day, two guided aerial bombs were launched in Kharkiv, 5 CABs in Vesele and 4 in the area of Liptsi. The defense forces are trying to push the enemy towards Hlyboke and in the area of Vovchansk.

In Kupyanske: the number of combat engagements increased to 11 over the day. The Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled enemy attacks in the vicinity of Sinkivka, Ivanivka and Berestove.

In the Limansk sector: the situation has not changed. The enemy made 6 unsuccessful attacks in the directions of Novosadove, Torske and Hryhorivka

In Kramatorsk: the enemy tried to break through the defense of our troops 15 times. In the areas of Kalynivka, Klishchiyivka, Andriivka and Kurdyumivka, the enemy was unsuccessful, suffered losses and retreated. Fighting continues in the areas of Novyi and Ivanivske in the Donetsk region. The situation is under control.

In Pokrovske: the situation remains difficult. The aggressor made 23 attacks. Combat actions are ongoing. The enemy has intensified significant efforts to engage in fire and assault operations near Netaylove, Donetsk region. The defense forces are taking measures to stabilize the situation.

In the Kurakhove sector: the number of combat engagements increased to 11. The enemy is trying to increase its efforts in the area of Paraskoviivka in Donetsk region. Fighting continues in the areas of Krasnohorivka and Kostyantynivka. The situation is under control.

In Vremivske: the enemy made 3 unsuccessful attempts to break through the defense of our troops in the direction of Staromayorske.

In Orikhivske: Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled enemy assault northwest of Verbove. No positions were lost. The situation is under control.

In the Prydniprovsky sector: Ukrainian troops repelled four enemy attacks near Krynky, Kherson region. The occupants were not successful in the fighting, and no losses of our positions were incurred.

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

War
ukrainian-ground-forcesUkrainian Ground Forces
kherson-oblastKherson Oblast
berestoveBerestovo
kurakhoveKurakhovo
staromaiorskeStaromayorskoye
kostiantynivkaKonstantinovka
kramatorskKramatorsk
kupyanskKupyansk
kharkivKharkiv

