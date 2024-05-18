Over the past day, aviation struck 18 areas of enemy personnel concentration and two of their SAMs - General Staff

In most areas along the entire front line, the dynamics of combat operations remains the same. This was reported by the General Staff in an evening report, according to UNN.

It is reported that the units of the russian occupiers do not stop trying to improve their tactical position.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces are adequately responding to the actions of the invaders and taking the necessary measures to stabilize the situation. Our intelligence, artillery, aviation and unmanned aerial systems are working - the statement said.

Since the beginning of the day, Ukrainian aviation has hit 18 enemy concentration areas and two of their anti-aircraft missile systems. Our missile and artillery forces struck three more enemy concentration areas and one radar station.

Overall, out of 77 combat engagements over the last day, seven are still ongoing. At the same time, Ukrainian troops conducted assault operations four times to drive the enemy from their positions. Information on this is being updated.

Combat continues in the area of Vovchansk - General Staff

In the Kharkiv sector, 10 firefights took place over the last day. Russian terrorists again conducted an air strike on the city of Kharkiv, using two guided aerial bombs. They conducted assault operations in the areas of Hlyboke-Lukyantsi, Lukyantsi-Vesele, and Bugrivatka-Staritsa.

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy suffered losses of 73 troops in killed and wounded and 16 pieces of equipment, including 2 tanks. Other information on enemy losses is being clarified. Defense forces are taking measures to stabilize the situation and regroup in certain areas.

In the Kupyansk sector, the number of combat engagements increased to nine, and in the Liman sector - to seven. Defense forces are taking all necessary measures to deter the enemy and maintain control over the situation.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the occupants are conducting assault operations in the areas of Ivanivske and Kalynivka. The total number of Russian attacks in the sector increased to 14.

Ukrainian troops repel russian attack in Chasovyi Yar, destroying more than 20 units of enemy armored vehicles - Zelenskyy

Pokrovske area remains the hottest on the combat map. Out of 23 combat engagements since the beginning of the day, four are still ongoing. Netaylove was added to the list of localities where the enemy is directing its attacks. Russians launched air strikes using anti-aircraft guns near Oleksandropol, Voskhod and Yevhenivka. The information is being clarified.

In the Kurakhove sector, the aggressor made ten attempts to overcome our defense. The battle near Krasnohorivka continues.

In the Prydniprovsky sector, the number of Russian assaults stopped by Ukrainian defenders at footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson region has increased to four today.

Anti-aircraft gunners of the 110th Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down a russian Su-25 in Donetsk region, the fourth enemy aircraft shot down by the brigade.

Zelensky: No large-scale breakthroughs in Ukrainian defense today