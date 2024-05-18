Over the past day, aviation struck 18 areas of enemy personnel concentration and two of their SAMs - General Staff

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 77563 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 106467 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 149370 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 153495 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 249916 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174021 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165288 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148306 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225673 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113049 views

Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters

March 1, 02:35 PM • 32844 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 42244 views
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 36445 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 60870 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 54825 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 249916 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225673 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211784 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237538 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224365 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 77563 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 54825 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 60870 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112834 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113740 views
Over the past day, aviation struck 18 areas of enemy personnel concentration and two of their SAMs - General Staff

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 41951 views

In most parts of the frontline, the dynamics of hostilities remain tense, with Ukrainian troops adequately responding to Russian shelling and conducting assault operations to drive the enemy out.

In most areas along the entire front line, the dynamics of combat operations remains the same. This was reported by the General Staff in an evening report, according to UNN.

Details

It is reported that the units of the russian occupiers do not stop trying to improve their tactical position.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces are adequately responding to the actions of the invaders and taking the necessary measures to stabilize the situation. Our intelligence, artillery, aviation and unmanned aerial systems are working

- the statement said.

Since the beginning of the day, Ukrainian aviation has hit 18 enemy concentration areas and two of their anti-aircraft missile systems. Our missile and artillery forces struck three more enemy concentration areas and one radar station.

Overall, out of 77 combat engagements over the last day, seven are still ongoing. At the same time, Ukrainian troops conducted assault operations four times to drive the enemy from their positions. Information on this is being updated.

Combat continues in the area of Vovchansk - General Staff18.05.24, 17:07 • 51996 views

In the Kharkiv sector, 10 firefights took place over the last day. Russian terrorists again conducted an air strike on the city of Kharkiv, using two guided aerial bombs. They conducted assault operations in the areas of Hlyboke-Lukyantsi, Lukyantsi-Vesele, and Bugrivatka-Staritsa.

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy suffered losses of 73 troops in killed and wounded and 16 pieces of equipment, including 2 tanks. Other information on enemy losses is being clarified. Defense forces are taking measures to stabilize the situation and regroup in certain areas.

In the Kupyansk sector, the number of combat engagements increased to nine, and in the Liman sector - to seven. Defense forces are taking all necessary measures to deter the enemy and maintain control over the situation.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the occupants are conducting assault operations in the areas of Ivanivske and Kalynivka. The total number of Russian attacks in the sector increased to 14.

Ukrainian troops repel russian attack in Chasovyi Yar, destroying more than 20 units of enemy armored vehicles - Zelenskyy18.05.24, 20:11 • 45598 views

Pokrovske area remains the hottest on the combat map. Out of 23 combat engagements since the beginning of the day, four are still ongoing. Netaylove was added to the list of localities where the enemy is directing its attacks. Russians launched air strikes using anti-aircraft guns near Oleksandropol, Voskhod and Yevhenivka. The information is being clarified.

In the Kurakhove sector, the aggressor made ten attempts to overcome our defense. The battle near Krasnohorivka continues.

In the Prydniprovsky sector, the number of Russian assaults stopped by Ukrainian defenders at footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson region has increased to four today.

Recall

Anti-aircraft gunners of the 110th Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down a russian Su-25 in Donetsk region, the fourth enemy aircraft shot down by the brigade.

Zelensky: No large-scale breakthroughs in Ukrainian defense today18.05.24, 18:43 • 46049 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

War
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
kurakhoveKurakhovo
dnieperDnieper
kramatorskKramatorsk
khersonKherson
kupyanskKupyansk
kharkivKharkiv

