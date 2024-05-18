Combat continues in the area of Vovchansk - General Staff

Fighting continues in the area of Vovchansk in Kharkiv region. In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy has already made seven attempts to assault, in particular near the village of Sinkivka. This was reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In a summary as of 4 p.m. on May 18, the General Staff reported that the situation at the front remains tense. The enemy, using the advantage in the number of personnel, continues to attack Ukrainian positions. Ukrainian defenders are inflicting significant losses on the enemy and in some areas are conducting assault operations. During the current day, 66 combat engagements took place.

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy attacked in the vicinity of Lyptsi and northwest of Zelene with the support of aviation, and the battle in the area of Vovchansk is ongoing. As of today, the total number of combat engagements in this area has reached 10, with Russian occupants attempting to improve the tactical situation eight times and our units twice. Enemy aircraft dropped three more guided aerial bombs near Zelene - the General Staff informs.

It is noted that in the Kupyansk sector, the enemy has already made seven attempts to assault, in particular near the village of Sinkivka. Ukrainian soldiers are counterattacking in another area. The situation is dynamic and remains under the control of the Defense Forces.

According to the General Staff, the number of combat engagements in the Liman sector increased to five over the last day. To support the attack in the direction of Torske, Russians launched an air strike on the town using three combat aircraft.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy statedthat the Russian occupiers want to attack Kharkiv, but they realize that it is very difficult and they need to throw large forces to do so. Therefore, it is more important for Russia to pull Ukrainian troops away from Donbas as much as possible.

