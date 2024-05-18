Prosecutor's Office: Woman killed, 5 wounded in Vovchansk due to russian shelling

A woman was killed and five people were injured as a result of russian armed aggression in the Vovchansk community. This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, UNN reports.

It is reported that pre-trial investigations have been launched into violations of the laws and customs of war.

According to the investigation, on May 18, the occupants shelled Vovchansk once again. A 60-year-old woman was killed. Two civilian men aged 55 and 60, as well as two other residents aged 68, were injured.

Also, a 59-year-old civilian man was injured in Ukrainske village of Vovchanske community, which was also under enemy fire today.

