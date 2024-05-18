Zelensky: Ukraine controls all entrances to Kharkiv region and the work of russian troops

The Ukrainian military controls all the entrances to the Kharkiv region, the work of the occupation troops, heavy equipment and all enemy offensives. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with the French news agency AFP, an UNN correspondent reports.

The situation is under control. I say this because we control all the enemy's entrances to the Kharkiv region, the work of their troops, heavy equipment, and all offensive actions. Today we control - Zelensky said.

At the same time, he noted that it is impossible to say that everything is stabilized today.

The issue is that when we entered, the military had questions, because they had a powerful electronic warfare system and technically we had questions. It was a fairly serious operation, and it continues. So we cannot say today that everything is stabilized. It will not be 100% true because there are still things going on - Zelensky said.

The President said that Ukraine believes that there may be some waves, as there are relevant intelligence intercepts.

We believe that there may be some waves, because there are various intercepts, intelligence is working, but nevertheless, the situation is under control and the situation is better than it was on the first day of their entry, because we have strengthened in that direction - Zelensky said.

Addendum

Zelenskyy statedthat the russian offensive could consist of several waves. The first wave was in the Kharkiv region.

Today, on May 18, the General Staff reportedthat the Ukrainian military is trying to push back the russian occupiers in the direction of Hlyboke in Kharkiv region. The defense forces continue their assault operations in the areas of Sinkivka and Terny, and have partial success in some areas.

