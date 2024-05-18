Zelensky: Ukraine controls all entrances to Kharkiv region and the work of russian troops

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 86833 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 108447 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 151242 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 155193 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251376 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174412 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165637 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148360 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226464 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113073 views

Popular news
“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 37451 views
NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 35268 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 69444 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 37419 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 63498 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 251376 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226464 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212425 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238149 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224905 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 86833 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 63498 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 69444 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113127 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114006 views
Zelensky: Ukraine controls all entrances to Kharkiv region and the work of russian troops

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24622 views

Ukraine controls all entrances to the Kharkiv region, the work of russian troops, heavy equipment, and all enemy offensives, President Zelensky said.

The Ukrainian military controls all the entrances to the Kharkiv region, the work of the occupation troops, heavy equipment and  all enemy offensives. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with the French news agency AFP, an UNN correspondent reports.

The situation is under control. I say this because we control all the enemy's entrances to the Kharkiv region, the work of their troops, heavy equipment, and all offensive actions. Today we control

- Zelensky said.

At the same time, he noted that it is impossible to say that  everything is stabilized today.

The issue is that when we entered, the military had questions, because they had a powerful electronic warfare system and technically we had questions. It was a fairly serious operation, and it continues. So we cannot say today that everything is stabilized. It will not be 100% true because there are still things going on

- Zelensky said.

The President said that Ukraine believes that there may be some waves, as there are relevant intelligence intercepts.

We believe that there may be some waves, because there are various intercepts, intelligence is working, but nevertheless, the situation is under control and the situation is better than it was on the first day of their entry, because we have strengthened in that direction

- Zelensky said.

Addendum

Zelenskyy statedthat the russian offensive could consist of several waves. The first wave was in the Kharkiv region.

Today, on May 18, the General Staff reportedthat the Ukrainian military is trying to push back the russian occupiers in the direction of Hlyboke in Kharkiv region. The defense forces continue their assault operations in the areas of Sinkivka and Terny, and have partial success in some areas.

Russian offensive may consist of several waves, the first wave was in Kharkiv region - Zelensky18.05.24, 11:48 • 74541 view

Anna Murashko

War
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
kharkivKharkiv

