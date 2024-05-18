Russian offensive may consist of several waves, the first wave was in Kharkiv region - Zelensky

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Russian offensive may consist of several waves, the first wave was in Kharkiv region - Zelensky

Kyiv  •  UNN

Russia's offensive in Ukraine could consist of several waves, the first of which would be directed at the Kharkiv region, where Russian troops advanced but were eventually stopped by Ukrainian forces.

The Russian offensive may consist of several waves. The first wave was in the Kharkiv region. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with AFP, UNN reports .

Details

Zelensky said that the situation in Kharkiv region, where thousands of people were forced to flee their homes, was "controlled" but "not stabilized.

An AFP estimate based on data from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) showed that Russian troops had advanced more than 278 square kilometers (107 square miles) in their offensive, their biggest success in a year and a half.

Zelenskiy noted that Russian troops penetrated 5-10 kilometers along the northeastern border before being stopped by Ukrainian forces.

According to him, the Russian offensive "may consist of several waves. The first wave was in Kharkiv region.

Zelenskiy downplayed Russia's successes on the offensive so far, but added: "We have to be sober and realize that they are going deeper into our territory. And not vice versa. And this is still their advantage.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin said in China that Russia allegedly has no plans to seize Kharkiv.

But Zelenskiy said that Russian forces "want to attack" the city, although they realize that it will be "very difficult.

They realize that we have forces that will fight for a long time,

- Zelensky said.

In fact, the entire Kharkiv operation of the Russian Federation comes down to an attempt to weaken the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the frontline as a whole - Zelensky5/17/24, 8:15 PM • 21783 views

Addendum

Back in early May, Vadym Skibitskyi , the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate, reportedthat Russia was preparing to attack Kharkiv and Sumy regions in late May or early June.

Defense Ministry spokesperson Dmytro Lazutkin notedthat the Ukrainian military is ready for a possible Russian offensive in Sumy region.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War Politics
institute-for-the-study-of-warInstitute for the Study of War
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
chinaChina
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
sumySums
kharkivKharkiv

