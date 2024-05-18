Zelensky: No large-scale breakthroughs in Ukrainian defense today

Today, the russians have no large-scale breakthroughs in Ukraine's defense. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this in an interview with the French news agency AFP, a UNN correspondent reports.

Today there are no large-scale breakthroughs in the defense. When they find a weak company or knock out a battalion of a group somewhere, they go in and then it is very difficult to put pressure on them and this means losses, big losses. These are the risks that are constantly present. There is the issue of staffing and rotations - Zelensky said.

The President emphasized that no one is going to give up.

Nothing like that will happen. I am sure that no matter what difficult moments and breakthroughs there are, there is no global breakthrough yet. Their plans are clear. Their generalized plans are clear to the military command - Zelensky said.

Zelensky noted that the Russians had not changed their goals, and all their operations could be aimed at capturing Donbas.

Addendum

Zelenskyy reportedthat in fact, the entire Kharkiv operation of the russians boils down to an attempt to weaken Ukrainian forces along the entire frontline and at the same time to try to strengthen Russian propaganda, propaganda aimed at world leaders.

Zelensky also noted that the Ukrainian military controls all entrances to Kharkiv region, the work of occupation troops, heavy equipment, and all enemy offensives.

Zelenskiy says the first F-16s will not play a key role