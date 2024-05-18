Zelensky: No large-scale breakthroughs in Ukrainian defense today

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 86661 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 108412 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 151207 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 155163 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251351 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174406 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165632 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148360 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226450 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113073 views

“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 37293 views
NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 35102 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 69273 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 37281 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 63329 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 251351 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226450 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212416 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238139 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224894 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 86661 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 63329 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 69273 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113123 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114003 views
Zelensky: No large-scale breakthroughs in Ukrainian defense today

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 46050 views

Zelenskyy said that the russians have no large-scale breakthroughs in Ukrainian defense today. They are still seeking to capture Donbas and weaken Ukrainian forces at the front.

Today, the russians have no large-scale breakthroughs in Ukraine's defense. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this in an interview with the French news agency AFP, a UNN correspondent reports.

Today there are no large-scale breakthroughs in the defense. When they find a weak company or knock out a battalion of a group somewhere, they go in and then it is very difficult to put pressure on them and this means losses, big losses. These are the risks that are constantly present. There is the issue of staffing and rotations

- Zelensky said.

The President emphasized that  no one is going to give up.

Nothing like that will happen. I am sure that no matter what difficult moments and breakthroughs there are, there is no global breakthrough yet. Their plans are clear. Their generalized plans are clear to the military command

- Zelensky said.

Zelensky noted that the Russians had not changed their goals, and all their operations could be aimed at capturing Donbas.

Addendum

Zelenskyy reportedthat in fact, the entire Kharkiv operation of the russians boils down to an attempt to weaken Ukrainian forces along the entire frontline and at the same time to try to strengthen Russian propaganda, propaganda aimed at world leaders.

Zelensky also noted that the Ukrainian military controls all entrances to Kharkiv region, the work of occupation troops, heavy equipment, and  all enemy offensives. 

Zelenskiy says the first F-16s will not play a key role18.05.24, 17:31 • 101006 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
kharkivKharkiv

