Ukrainian troops repel russian attack in Chasovyi Yar, destroying more than 20 units of enemy armored vehicles - Zelenskyy

Defense forces repelled an assault on Chasovyi Yar in Donetsk region and destroyed more than 20 units of enemy armored vehicles. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this in his evening address, UNN reports.

Details

The President thanked all units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces who proved this week that the russian state will pay for everything it does against Ukraine.

I am grateful to each of our soldiers who showed sufficient resilience and managed to add more confidence this week, in particular, in the Kharkiv sector - the President said.

He added that the occupiers are significantly losing infantry and equipment, although, just like in 2022, he expected a rapid advance on our land.

The President added that in addition to the Kharkiv sector, fighting continues in the Kramatorsk, Pokrovske, Kurakhove and southern sectors.

Wherever it is difficult, our forces give a worthy rebuff to the occupier. In particular, I would like to thank the guys who repelled the russian assault on Chasovyi Yar. Our soldiers destroyed more than 20 units of the occupier's armored vehicles - He said.

Recall

According to the General Staff, Ivanivske and Kurdyumivka became new areas of russian attacks during the day, and the Kramatorsk sector remains one of the hottest spots on the frontline.

