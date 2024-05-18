Zelenskiy says the first F-16s will not play a key role

The first F-16 fighter jets to arrive in Ukraine will not play a key role, as their number will not be sufficient. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this in an interview with the French news agency AFP, according to a UNN correspondent.

Details

Asked when the first F-16s are expected, Zelenskyy said they will be delivered this year, but will not play a key role.

The former will not play a key role. We also need to treat everything fairly, realizing that the first ones will not play a role, because their number will not be sufficient. But these are the first steps - He said.

Addendum

Zelenskiy statedthat Ukraine needs 120-130 F-16 fighters or other advanced aircraft to have parity with Russia.

Dutch Defense Minister Keesa Ollongren reportedthat this summer Ukraine will receive the first F-16 fighter jets. Initially, Ukraine will receive the planes from Denmark. However, by this time, Kyiv should have prepared the infrastructure for the fighters and provided the capabilities for their maintenance.

