Ukrainian Defense Ministry: 39 combat engagements in the frontline since the beginning of the day, fighting continues in the Pokrovske and Kramatorsk sectors

Over the past day, a total of 110 combat engagements took place on the frontline of the Russian-Ukrainian war. In addition, another 39 combat clashes were recorded at the beginning of the day. This is stated in the morning report of the General Staff of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that today the Russian occupiers fired 541 times at the positions of our troops. They also used 37 kamikaze attack drones.

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy did not conduct any active operations. The defense forces are making every effort to strengthen their positions, replenish reserves, conduct reconnaissance and keep the enemy's actions under fire control.

In particular, over the past day, enemy losses amounted to four occupants and 14 pieces of military equipment. A tank, an artillery system and three vehicles were destroyed, two tanks, five artillery systems and two vehicles were damaged.

In the Kupyansk sector, Ukrainian troops are repelling an enemy attack in the direction of Berestove. The situation is under control. Our defenders are taking measures to strengthen the positions of the front line of defense, taking the initiative to improve the tactical situation whenever possible.

Anti-aircraft gunners of 110th Brigade shoot down enemy Su-25 in Donetsk region

In the Northern sector, the enemy intensified attempts to find weaknesses in our combat order. Since the beginning of the day, there have been 15 attacks on the positions of the Defense Forces, 11 of which are ongoing.

The enemy is trying to break through in the direction of Bilohorivka, Luhansk region, and Rozdolivka, Donetsk region, but is not succeeding. Our troops have already destroyed two tanks and two armored personnel carriers, and damaged one enemy armored personnel carrier.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the enemy tried to break through the defense of our troops seven times over the last day. Our defenders repelled three attacks. Fighting continues in the areas of Klishchiyivka, Kalynivka, Novyi and Andriivka. No positions were lost. The situation is under control.

In the Pokrovsk sector, the enemy attacked Ukrainian troops' positions 10 times since the beginning of the day. Ukrainian defense forces repelled two attacks. Fighting continues in the areas of Yevhenivka, Severne, Novoselivka Persha and Umanske. The situation is under control.

Over the last day, the enemy lost 68 occupants and seven pieces of military equipment in this sector, including an armored combat vehicle and three vehicles.

According to the updated data over the past day, enemy losses amounted to: 274 occupants killed and wounded, 19 units of weapons and military equipment. In particular, our troops hit a tank, an artillery system, two vehicles and two UAVs. In addition, four tanks, an armored combat vehicle, four artillery systems and four enemy vehicles were damaged.

Zelensky named the biggest advantage that russia has

In the Kurakhove sector, Ukrainian troops repelled one enemy attack in the Slavne-Paraskoviivka area. The enemy was not successful.

In the Vremivsk sector, the enemy made two unsuccessful attempts to dislodge the units of the Defense Forces in the areas of Urozhayne and Staromayorske, Donetsk region. The situation is under control.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled one enemy attack in the direction of Krynky. In the course of the fighting, the enemy did not succeed, and no positions were lost.

The Defense Forces continue to focus their main efforts on defending the occupied borders, preventing the advance of Russian occupants deep into our country and repelling their armed attack on Ukraine - the General Staff emphasizes.

Recall

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated that The Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed the Kovrovets minesweeper.

Occupants do not give up intentions to capture Chasiv Yar - General Staff