Ukrainian Defense Ministry: 39 combat engagements in the frontline since the beginning of the day, fighting continues in the Pokrovske and Kramatorsk sectors

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 84605 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 108065 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 150877 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154858 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250989 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174272 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165507 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148356 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226258 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113072 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Ukrainian Defense Ministry: 39 combat engagements in the frontline since the beginning of the day, fighting continues in the Pokrovske and Kramatorsk sectors

Ukrainian Defense Ministry: 39 combat engagements in the frontline since the beginning of the day, fighting continues in the Pokrovske and Kramatorsk sectors

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 38071 views

Intense fighting continued on the frontline of the Russian-Ukrainian war yesterday: 110 combat engagements and 39 additional combat engagements took place, Ukrainian troops repelled numerous Russian attacks, inflicting significant losses on the enemy, including 274 occupants killed and wounded, and 19 pieces of weapons and military equipment destroyed or damaged.

Over the past day, a total of 110 combat engagements took place on the frontline of the Russian-Ukrainian war.  In addition, another 39 combat clashes were recorded at the beginning of the day. This is stated in the morning report of the General Staff of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that today the Russian occupiers fired 541 times at the positions of our troops. They also used 37 kamikaze attack drones.

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy did not conduct any active operations. The defense forces are making every effort to strengthen their positions, replenish reserves, conduct reconnaissance and keep the enemy's actions under fire control.

In particular, over the past day, enemy losses amounted to four occupants and 14 pieces of military equipment. A tank, an artillery system and three vehicles were destroyed, two tanks, five artillery systems and two vehicles were damaged.

In the Kupyansk sector, Ukrainian troops are repelling an enemy attack in the direction of Berestove. The situation is under control. Our defenders are taking measures to strengthen the positions of the front line of defense, taking the initiative to improve the tactical situation whenever possible.

Anti-aircraft gunners of 110th Brigade shoot down enemy Su-25 in Donetsk region18.05.24, 19:47 • 28578 views

In the Northern sector, the enemy intensified attempts to find weaknesses in our combat order. Since the beginning of the day, there have been 15 attacks on the positions of the Defense Forces, 11 of which are ongoing.

The enemy is trying to break through in the direction of Bilohorivka, Luhansk region, and Rozdolivka, Donetsk region, but is not succeeding. Our troops have already destroyed two tanks and two armored personnel carriers, and damaged one enemy armored personnel carrier.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the enemy tried to break through the defense of our troops seven times over the last day. Our defenders repelled three attacks. Fighting continues in the areas of Klishchiyivka, Kalynivka, Novyi and Andriivka. No positions were lost. The situation is under control.

In the Pokrovsk sector, the enemy attacked Ukrainian troops' positions 10 times since the beginning of the day. Ukrainian defense forces repelled two attacks. Fighting continues in the areas of Yevhenivka, Severne, Novoselivka Persha and Umanske. The situation is under control.

Over the last day, the enemy lost 68 occupants and seven pieces of military equipment in this sector, including an armored combat vehicle and three vehicles.

According to the updated data over the past day, enemy losses amounted to: 274 occupants killed and wounded, 19 units of weapons and military equipment. In particular, our troops hit a tank, an artillery system, two vehicles and two UAVs. In addition, four tanks, an armored combat vehicle, four artillery systems and four enemy vehicles were damaged.

Zelensky named the biggest advantage that russia has18.05.24, 19:25 • 61395 views

In the Kurakhove sector, Ukrainian troops repelled one enemy attack in the Slavne-Paraskoviivka area. The enemy was not successful.

In the Vremivsk sector, the enemy made two unsuccessful attempts to dislodge the units of the Defense Forces in the areas of Urozhayne and Staromayorske, Donetsk region. The situation is under control.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled one enemy attack in the direction of Krynky. In the course of the fighting, the enemy did not succeed, and no positions were lost.

The Defense Forces continue to focus their main efforts on defending the occupied borders, preventing the advance of Russian occupants deep into our country and repelling their armed attack on Ukraine

- the General Staff emphasizes. 

Recall

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated that The Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed the Kovrovets minesweeper.

Occupants do not give up intentions to capture Chasiv Yar - General Staff18.05.24, 14:37 • 31665 views

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

War
ukrainian-ground-forcesUkrainian Ground Forces
donetsDonets
kamianskeKamianske
berestoveBerestovo
kurakhoveKurakhovo
staromaiorskeStaromayorskoye
sukhyi-su-25Su-25
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
kramatorskKramatorsk
donetskDonetsk
bezpilotnyi-litalnyi-aparatUnmanned aerial vehicle
kupyanskKupyansk
kharkivKharkiv

