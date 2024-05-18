Occupants do not give up intentions to capture Chasiv Yar - General Staff

Russian occupiers do not abandon their intentions to capture the town of Chasiv Yar, despite the losses in manpower and military equipment. This was reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

The General Staff provides information as of 11:30 a.m. on May 18.

The enemy does not abandon its intentions to capture Chasiv Yar, despite losses in manpower and military equipment. For the second day in a row, the enemy has been widely using armored vehicles in the direction of Novyi. Thus, yesterday, Russian units with two tanks and 21 infantry fighting vehicles tried to break into our combat order, but suffered losses and retreated. Over the current day, the enemy has already used a tank, two armored personnel carriers and two Tiger armored vehicles, - the General Staff informs.

It is reported that during the battle, Ukrainian troops destroyed a tank and two infantry fighting vehicles, and the enemy retreated again.

Defense forces are holding back the enemy trying to wake up in the Lipetsk direction - Syniehubov

In the Kramatorsk sector, the enemy attempted to break through the defense of our troops five times over the past day. Ukrainian defenders repelled four attacks, and the battle near Klishchiyivka continues, - the statement said.

The General Staff also reports on the situation in other areas:

In the Pokrovsk sector, two Russian attacks continue in the vicinity of Umanske. The situation is under control. The total enemy losses in this sector yesterday amounted to 210 Russian occupants and 23 pieces of weapons and military equipment.

In the Kurakhove sector, the enemy continues to try to break through the Ukrainian troops' defenses. Four combat engagements continue in the areas of Slavne - Paraskoviivka, Slavne - Novomykhailivka, Solodke - Vodiane, and Solodke - Kostiantynivka. To date, no positions have been lost in the fighting.

In the Orikhivsk sector, the enemy made one unsuccessful attempt to dislodge Ukrainian Defense Forces units northwest of Verbove, Zaporizhzhia region. The situation is under control of Ukrainian troops.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled one occupant's attack. Another combat engagement continues in the Oleshkivski Pisky - Krynky sector. Ukrainian positions were not lost.

Pletenchuk: Russians are intensifying their attempts to assault in the south