Occupants do not give up intentions to capture Chasiv Yar - General Staff

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 76920 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 106229 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 149138 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 153274 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 249797 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173973 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165238 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148302 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225602 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113048 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Popular news
Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters

Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters

March 1, 02:35 PM • 32225 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 41556 views
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 35756 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 60138 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 54156 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 249797 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225602 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211755 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237511 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224338 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 76920 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 54156 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 60138 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112813 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113716 views
Occupants do not give up intentions to capture Chasiv Yar - General Staff

Occupants do not give up intentions to capture Chasiv Yar - General Staff

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31664 views

Russian occupants do not abandon their intention to capture the town of Chasiv Yar, despite losses in manpower and military equipment.

Russian occupiers do not abandon their intentions to capture the town of Chasiv Yar, despite the losses in manpower and military equipment. This was reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

The General Staff provides information as of 11:30 a.m. on May 18.

The enemy does not abandon its intentions to capture Chasiv Yar, despite losses in manpower and military equipment. For the second day in a row, the enemy has been widely using armored vehicles in the direction of Novyi. Thus, yesterday, Russian units with two tanks and 21 infantry fighting vehicles tried to break into our combat order, but suffered losses and retreated. Over the current day, the enemy has already used a tank, two armored personnel carriers and two Tiger armored vehicles,

- the General Staff informs.

It is reported that during the battle, Ukrainian troops destroyed a tank and two infantry fighting vehicles, and the enemy retreated again.

Defense forces are holding back the enemy trying to wake up in the Lipetsk direction - Syniehubov5/18/24, 1:05 PM • 24457 views

In the Kramatorsk sector, the enemy attempted to break through the defense of our troops five times over the past day. Ukrainian defenders repelled four attacks, and the battle near Klishchiyivka continues,

- the statement said.

The General Staff also reports on the situation in other areas:

  • In the Pokrovsk sector, two Russian attacks continue in the vicinity of Umanske. The situation is under control. The total enemy losses in this sector yesterday amounted to 210 Russian occupants and 23 pieces of weapons and military equipment.
  • In the Kurakhove sector, the enemy continues to try to break through the Ukrainian troops' defenses. Four combat engagements continue in the areas of Slavne - Paraskoviivka, Slavne - Novomykhailivka, Solodke - Vodiane, and Solodke - Kostiantynivka. To date, no positions have been lost in the fighting.
  • In the Orikhivsk sector, the enemy made one unsuccessful attempt to dislodge Ukrainian Defense Forces units northwest of Verbove, Zaporizhzhia region. The situation is under control of Ukrainian troops.
  • In the Prydniprovskyi sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled one occupant's attack. Another combat engagement continues in the Oleshkivski Pisky - Krynky sector. Ukrainian positions were not lost.

Pletenchuk: Russians are intensifying their attempts to assault in the south5/16/24, 11:59 AM • 18633 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War
pokrovsk-ukrainePokrovsk, Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
chasiv-yarChasiv Yar
kurakhoveKurakhovo
kostiantynivkaKonstantinovka
kramatorskKramatorsk
zaporizhzhiaZaporizhzhia

Contact us about advertising