Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 77836 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 106560 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 149458 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 153577 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 249956 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174033 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165301 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148308 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225701 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113050 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Pletenchuk: Russians are intensifying their attempts to assault in the south

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18634 views

Russians intensify their unsuccessful assault attempts in the south. On May 15, 30 attacks were carried out in the operational area, resulting in 130 enemy losses, including 61 killed.

Russian occupants are intensifying their attempts to storm the south, but to no avail. This was reported by the spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces, Dmytro Pletenchuk, during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN.

Details

When asked about the situation in the south, Pletenchuk replied: "They are intensifying their attempts, and these attempts are unsuccessful. However, the number of attacks yesterday was quite high - 30 attacks in our operational area. Most of them were in Staromayorske, where 19 attacks were unsuccessful yesterday, Krynky - 7 attacks and four in Robotyno.

According to him, yesterday, May 15, the enemy's losses amounted to 130 personnel, including 61 killed.

With the beginning of intensified attempts to storm our positions, the proportion of dead to wounded increased. From a third to a half... The enemy was not successful, but yes, the pressure is quite serious, but this is all against the background of using the resources that were already present there. We do not observe any signs of offensive groups in our direction. Nor do we see any dramatic changes in the composition and position of the enemy forces,

- Pletenchuk said.

Addendum

On May 15, Pletenchuk denied the Russians' claims about the seizure of Robotyno village.

Anna Murashko

War

