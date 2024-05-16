Pletenchuk: Russians are intensifying their attempts to assault in the south

Russian occupants are intensifying their attempts to storm the south, but to no avail. This was reported by the spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces, Dmytro Pletenchuk, during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN.

Details

When asked about the situation in the south, Pletenchuk replied: "They are intensifying their attempts, and these attempts are unsuccessful. However, the number of attacks yesterday was quite high - 30 attacks in our operational area. Most of them were in Staromayorske, where 19 attacks were unsuccessful yesterday, Krynky - 7 attacks and four in Robotyno.

According to him, yesterday, May 15, the enemy's losses amounted to 130 personnel, including 61 killed.

With the beginning of intensified attempts to storm our positions, the proportion of dead to wounded increased. From a third to a half... The enemy was not successful, but yes, the pressure is quite serious, but this is all against the background of using the resources that were already present there. We do not observe any signs of offensive groups in our direction. Nor do we see any dramatic changes in the composition and position of the enemy forces, - Pletenchuk said.

Addendum

On May 15, Pletenchuk denied the Russians' claims about the seizure of Robotyno village.