Defense forces are holding back the enemy trying to wake up in the Lipetsk direction - Syniehubov

The Ukrainian military continues to hold back Russians who are trying to wake up in the Lipetsk direction in the Kharkiv region, but they have no success there. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv RSA, Oleg Sinegubov, during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN.

On the front line, our Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy, who is trying to wake up in the Lipetsk direction, but there is no success there. Our Armed Forces are conducting a defensive operation in the Vovchansk sector. No enemy advances have been recorded there either, - Syniehubov said.

Details

He also said that the evacuation of residents in the frontline communities continues.

The pace (of evacuation - ed.) has slowed down, so we have already evacuated 9,907 people from two directions - Lipetsk and Vovchansk, - Syniehubov said.

According to him, some of them are located in Kharkiv, in the districts, and a small number of people have left the region.

Sinegubov also said that about 100 people remain in Vovchansk. In the settlements along the Lipetsk direction - even fewer.

Addendum

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has statedthat the Russian offensive may consist of several waves. The first wave was in the Kharkiv region.