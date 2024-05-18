Anti-aircraft gunners of 110th Brigade shoot down enemy Su-25 in Donetsk region

In the Donetsk sector, the Ukrainian Armed Forces shot down a russian Su-25 aircraft. This was reported on page 110 of a separate mechanized brigade named after Lieutenant General Marko Bezruchko, UNN reports.

Details

The report says that the brigade's anti-aircraft gunners shot down the fourth enemy aircraft. This time, an enemy Su-25 came under attack and was shot down.

Now his remains are rotting in one of Donetsk's landings - they added in a statement.

Judging by the graphics created by the team, the plane was shot down on May 17.

Recall

As of May 18, russia lost 1,210 personnel, 13 tanks, 43 armored combat vehicles, 36 artillery systems, 1 air defense system, 1 aircraft, 35 unmanned aerial vehicles, 3 cruise missiles, 65 vehicles and tankers.

Zelenskiy says the first F-16s will not play a key role