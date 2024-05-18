ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Anti-aircraft gunners of 110th Brigade shoot down enemy Su-25 in Donetsk region

Anti-aircraft gunners of 110th Brigade shoot down enemy Su-25 in Donetsk region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28575 views

Anti-aircraft gunners of the 110th Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down a russian Su-25 in Donetsk region, the fourth enemy aircraft shot down by the brigade.

In the Donetsk sector, the Ukrainian Armed Forces shot down a russian Su-25 aircraft. This was reported on page 110 of a separate mechanized brigade named after Lieutenant General Marko Bezruchko, UNN reports.

Details

The report says that the brigade's anti-aircraft gunners shot down the fourth enemy aircraft. This time, an enemy Su-25 came under attack and was shot down.

Now his remains are rotting in one of Donetsk's landings

- they added in a statement.

Judging by the graphics created by the team, the plane was shot down on May 17.

Image

Recall

As of May 18, russia lost 1,210 personnel, 13 tanks, 43 armored combat vehicles, 36 artillery systems, 1 air defense system, 1 aircraft, 35 unmanned aerial vehicles, 3 cruise missiles, 65 vehicles and tankers.

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

War
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
sukhyi-su-25Su-25
donetskDonetsk

