Zelensky named the biggest advantage that russia has

Ukraine has more FPV drones than russia, but russia has an advantage in large drones. But the enemy's biggest advantage is that they can use any weapon to fire from their territory at Ukrainian territory. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with the French news agency AFP, according to a correspondent of UNN.

Details

When asked if there was an understanding of when the presence of new American aid would be felt on the front line, Zelensky answered: "There is a set of steps that need to be taken. First of all, this package was voted for so that Ukraine could hold off the enemy's offensive. I would not forget that just standing against the Russian army and beating them, I believe that for this also you need to have the appropriate forces.

Zelenskyy noted that it is important to reduce the number of Russia's advantages.

We have started producing REBs and drones, and we are now saturating our teams. Here I see that russia has no advantage, but on the contrary, we have more drones, FPV drones, than they do. I see our advantage here. Then there are technical issues - their advantage is in large drones that hover, see everything, control and direct their artillery, and we cannot overcome them today. We do not have enough technical means to cope with these Lancets and Orlanes. We need to work on this - Zelensky said.

Zelensky reminded that russians can fire any weapon from their territory at Ukrainian territory.

This is the biggest advantage that russia has. We can't do anything to their systems that are on russian territory with Western weapons. We have no right to do so. That's the answer to that. Any of their long-range weapons is already an advantage simply because you cannot - Zelensky said.

He also noted that russia has full visibility of Ukraine, flying its drones on Ukrainian territory.

Our drones fly into russian territory. We are responsible for strikes on our energy sector, and we respond with strikes on their energy sector. But we don't have the appropriate means to see what's going on in their country, no satellite, etc. Our partners share with us - Zelensky said.

