Zelensky named the biggest advantage that russia has

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

"This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach." Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM
NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must "find a way" to restore relations with Trump

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM
Zelensky named the biggest advantage that russia has

Zelensky named the biggest advantage that russia has

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 61391 views

Zelenskiy said that russia's biggest advantage is that they can fire any weapon from their territory on Ukrainian territory, while Ukraine cannot strike Russian systems on Russian soil with Western weapons.

Ukraine has more FPV drones than russia, but russia has an advantage in large drones. But the enemy's biggest advantage is that they can use any weapon to fire from their territory at Ukrainian territory. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with the French news agency AFP, according to a correspondent of UNN.

Details

When asked if there was an understanding of when the presence of new American aid would be felt on the front line, Zelensky answered: "There is a set of steps that need to be taken. First of all, this package was voted for so that Ukraine could hold off the enemy's offensive. I would not forget that just standing against the Russian army and beating them, I believe that for this also  you need to have the appropriate forces.

Zelenskyy noted that it is important to reduce the number of Russia's advantages.

We have started producing REBs and drones, and we are now saturating our teams. Here I see that russia has no advantage, but on the contrary, we have more drones, FPV drones, than they do. I see our advantage here. Then there are technical issues - their advantage is in large drones that hover, see everything, control and direct their artillery, and we cannot overcome them today. We do not have enough technical means to cope with these Lancets and Orlanes. We need to work on this

- Zelensky said.

Fedorov showed Blinken how Ukraine produces FPV drones and attack copters15.05.24, 20:03 • 32720 views

Zelensky reminded that russians can fire any weapon from their territory at Ukrainian territory.

This is the biggest advantage that russia has. We can't do anything to their systems that are on russian territory with Western weapons. We have no right to do so. That's the answer to that. Any of their long-range weapons is already an advantage simply because you cannot

- Zelensky said.

He also noted that russia has full visibility of Ukraine, flying its drones on Ukrainian territory.

Our drones fly into russian territory. We are responsible for strikes on our energy sector, and we respond with strikes on their energy sector. But we don't have the appropriate means to see what's going on in their country, no satellite, etc. Our partners share with us

- Zelensky said.

Russian terror will not go unpunished: Zelensky thanked everyone who produces drones and uses them accurately17.05.24, 20:46 • 23448 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
mykhailo-fedorovMikhail Fedorov
orlan-10Orlan-10
antonii-blinkenAnthony Blinken
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

