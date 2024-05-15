ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Fedorov showed Blinken how Ukraine produces FPV drones and attack copters

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32723 views

U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Ukrainian officials visited a drone manufacturing plant in Ukraine to discuss drone production, wartime logistics, and localization of UAV components that are actively used at the front against Russian troops.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov and U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken visited the drone production facility, UNN reports.

We showed U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken one of the drone production facilities. The drones produced there are actively purchased by the government and sent to the frontline. Penny Pritzker, U.S. Special Representative for Ukraine's Economic Recovery, and U.S. Ambassador Bridget Brink also joined the meeting 

- Fedorov said.

According to him, they discussed the specifics of production, logistics in a war and the localization of UAV components manufacturing. The delegation saw how Ukrainian innovations are produced, such as FPV drones and attack copters, which are widely used on the battlefield and have already proven effective. In fact, most Russian tanks and various armored vehicles are destroyed by Ukrainian drones.

"The United States is a strategic partner of Ukraine, whose assistance has a critical impact on the situation on the battlefield and the economic situation of the country. It is important for partners to understand what is happening inside the Ukrainian defense industry and what are the real opportunities for cooperation. The market is growing and scaling rapidly, and we need more investment to cover the needs of the frontline and use the latest technologies," emphasized Fedorov.

Recall

Today, during a press briefing, Secretary Blinken announced a new $2 billion aid package for the defense industry. A special fund, the Defense Enterprise Fund, has been set up to transfer the funds.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarPoliticsTechnologies
mykhailo-fedorovMikhail Fedorov
united-states-department-of-stateUnited States Department of State
bridzhyt-a-brinkBridget A. Brink
antonii-blinkenAnthony Blinken
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

