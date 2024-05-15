Fedorov showed Blinken how Ukraine produces FPV drones and attack copters

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov and U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken visited the drone production facility, UNN reports.

We showed U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken one of the drone production facilities. The drones produced there are actively purchased by the government and sent to the frontline. Penny Pritzker, U.S. Special Representative for Ukraine's Economic Recovery, and U.S. Ambassador Bridget Brink also joined the meeting - Fedorov said.

According to him, they discussed the specifics of production, logistics in a war and the localization of UAV components manufacturing. The delegation saw how Ukrainian innovations are produced, such as FPV drones and attack copters, which are widely used on the battlefield and have already proven effective. In fact, most Russian tanks and various armored vehicles are destroyed by Ukrainian drones.

"The United States is a strategic partner of Ukraine, whose assistance has a critical impact on the situation on the battlefield and the economic situation of the country. It is important for partners to understand what is happening inside the Ukrainian defense industry and what are the real opportunities for cooperation. The market is growing and scaling rapidly, and we need more investment to cover the needs of the frontline and use the latest technologies," emphasized Fedorov.

Recall

Today, during a press briefing, Secretary Blinken announced a new $2 billion aid package for the defense industry. A special fund, the Defense Enterprise Fund, has been set up to transfer the funds.