In Kyiv, a minibus crashed into a truck: five passengers injured

$41.180.14
46.610.42
ukenru
Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes
11:16 AM • 15822 views

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 13933 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 19254 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 28685 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

07:15 AM • 61193 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
06:47 AM • 57714 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 33568 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 59504 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 106585 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Exclusive
April 15, 12:27 PM • 165734 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+15°
5.1m/s
56%
Popular news

Biden spoke publicly for the first time since leaving office as President of the United States

April 16, 02:15 AM • 51790 views

Night attack on Odesa: three injured, fires in residential buildings

April 16, 02:51 AM • 42674 views

Trade disagreements between the EU and the USA: there is no need to wait for the cancellation of duties - Bloomberg

April 16, 03:45 AM • 45084 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 47882 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 20760 views
Publications

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

11:16 AM • 15877 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 49177 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

07:15 AM • 61257 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
Exclusive

06:47 AM • 57758 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing
Exclusive

April 15, 12:27 PM • 165768 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ursula von der Leyen

Elon Musk

Rustem Umerov

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

Kyiv

Europe

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 21695 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 20650 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 22328 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 24284 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 26916 views
Actual

Financial Times

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

ChatGPT

In Kyiv, a minibus crashed into a truck: five passengers injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 74343 views

In the Obolonskyi district of Kyiv, a shuttle bus collided with a parked Mercedes Benz truck. Five passengers, aged 32 to 56, sustained injuries and were hospitalized.

In Kyiv, a minibus crashed into a truck: five passengers injured

In Kyiv, in Obolon, a shuttle bus collided with a parked Mercedes Benz truck, five passengers were injured and hospitalized, the GUNP in the capital reported on Monday, writes UNN.

Details

The accident happened today around 8:40 am.

"The driver of public transport, moving along Dniprovodska Street, ran into a Mercedes Benz truck that was parked on the right side of the roadway. As a result of the traffic accident, five bus passengers, aged 32 to 56, were injured," the police said.

The victims with bodily injuries in the form of limb fractures, as indicated, were taken to medical facilities.

"The 54-year-old driver of the passenger bus was preliminarily sober," the police said.

A criminal proceeding has been initiated on this fact under Part 1 of Article 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - violation of traffic safety rules or operation of transport by persons driving vehicles.

Road accidents with victims increased by 11%: top roads with the highest number of accidents04.10.24, 09:28 • 26481 view

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

KyivCrimes and emergencies
Brent
$65.25
Bitcoin
$83,936.60
S&P 500
$5,403.88
Tesla
$252.37
Газ TTF
$34.81
Золото
$3,320.24
Ethereum
$1,580.79