In Kyiv, a minibus crashed into a truck: five passengers injured

In Kyiv, in Obolon, a shuttle bus collided with a parked Mercedes Benz truck, five passengers were injured and hospitalized, the GUNP in the capital reported on Monday, writes UNN.

Details

The accident happened today around 8:40 am.

"The driver of public transport, moving along Dniprovodska Street, ran into a Mercedes Benz truck that was parked on the right side of the roadway. As a result of the traffic accident, five bus passengers, aged 32 to 56, were injured," the police said.

The victims with bodily injuries in the form of limb fractures, as indicated, were taken to medical facilities.

"The 54-year-old driver of the passenger bus was preliminarily sober," the police said.

A criminal proceeding has been initiated on this fact under Part 1 of Article 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - violation of traffic safety rules or operation of transport by persons driving vehicles.

