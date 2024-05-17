Russian terror will not go unpunished: Zelensky thanked everyone who produces drones and uses them accurately

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine is making Russia feel the consequences and price of its evil step by step. The President thanked everyone who produces Ukrainian drones and uses them accurately. He said this in an evening video address, UNN reports.

Russian terror will never go unpunished. Step by step, we are making sure that the Russian state feels the consequences and the price of its evil. I thank everyone who works for this, who produces our drones and our weapons. And to all those who use it - and use it accurately. Thank you! - Zelensky said.

AddendumAddendum

The UNN journalist was informed by sources that on May 17, as a result of joint activities of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense and the Security Service of Ukraine, a number of military facilities of the aggressor state were damaged in Novorossiysk, Tuapse in Russia and the temporarily occupied Sevastopol in Crimea.

On May 11, a source told a UNN journalist that drones of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine attacked the Volgograd oil refinery in Russia.