The Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed: there will be no meetings in the Ukraine-Russia format in Turkey

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine stated that no meetings in the Ukraine-Russia format will be held or planned in Ankara on April 15-16. This was reported to UNN journalist by the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Georgiy Tykhyi.

We deny. No meetings in the Ukraine-Russia format will be held or planned in Ankara on April 15-16. - said Tykhyi.

Addition

Journalist Alla Mazur, referring to the words of Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha, reported that the information of the Turkish media about the direct negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Ankara on security in the Black Sea is a fiction.

Prior to that, CNN Turk, citing sources in the Turkish Ministry of Defense, reported that negotiations between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations on security in the Black Sea would allegedly take place in Ankara on April 15-16.

Anadolu noted that a meeting will be held in Turkey on Tuesday and Wednesday, April 15-16, to discuss the issue of security in the Black Sea after a possible ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia, and there will be no representatives of Russia.