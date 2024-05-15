Defense Forces partially drive enemy out of Vovchansk - General Staff

As of 13:30 on May 15, in the Kharkiv sector, the Defense Forces partially drove the occupiers out of Vovchansk, and defensive actions continue on the outskirts of the city . Russian troops are trying to attack in the direction of Liptsy . However, the Ukrainian Armed Forces are holding the line, sometimes conducting counteroffensive actions. This was reported by the General Staff, according to UNN.

Details

Reportedly, since the beginning of the day, the enemy has been concentrating its greatest efforts on the Kupianske and Pokrovske directions.

Three combat engagements were registered in the Kharkiv sector. The enemy is trying to attack in the direction of Liptsy. Enemy aircraft conducted two attacks on the areas of Liptsy and Mala Danylivka.

The defense forces repelled the offensive of the Russian occupiers in the area of Vovchansk, partially drove the enemy forces out of the settlement, and defensive actions continue in the northern and northwestern outskirts. Data on enemy losses are being clarified, the General Staff said.

In the Kupyansk sector, combat actions reportedly took place in the areas of Stelmakhivka, Synkivka, Berestove, Novoyehorivka, Pishchane and Myasozharivka. In total, 18 enemy attacks were repelled, and our soldiers are holding back the invaders' onslaught.

In the Northern sector, Russian occupants conducted assault operations in the areas of Mykolayivka - Spirne, Berestove - Spirne, Yakovlivka - Rozdolivka, Soledar - Rozdolivka, and were unsuccessful. In total, there were 6 attacks. The situation is controlled by the Defense Forces.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the number of Russian attempts to storm Ukrainian positions increased to 3, with combat engagements taking place in the areas of Klishchiyivka, Andriivka and Kurdyumivka. In turn, Ukrainian defenders are taking measures to improve the tactical situation in certain areas.

Kharkiv region: Russians strike with KABs, five wounded in Mala Danilivka and Kupyansk

In the Toretsk sector , the enemy conducted two air strikes in the areas of Druzhba and Pivnichne.

According to the General Staff, most of the enemy attacks so far have taken place in the Pokrovske sector . Here, Ukrainian soldiers prevented 19 occupants' assault operations. The aggressor concentrated its main efforts in the area of Novooleksandrivka, where it also conducted an air strike.

In the Kurakhove sector , our troops repelled five attacks in the areas of Stara Mykhailivka - Krasnohorivka, Slavne - Paraskoviivka and Solodke - Vodiane. An enemy air strike took place in the area of Antonivka.

In the Vremivsk sector, combat actions took place near Kostiantynivka and Urozhayne.

In the Orikhivsk sector , the enemy continues to try to advance in the areas of Robotyne and Staromayorske, where a total of 15 combat engagements took place since the beginning of the day.

Mayor: Evacuation of people from Kharkiv is out of the question

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, Russian occupants continue to try to force our troops out of the bridgehead on the left bank of the Dnipro River. Three combat engagements took place here, near Krynky.

In other areas, the situation remains unchanged.