Defense Forces partially drive enemy out of Vovchansk - General Staff

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 68263 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 104674 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 147708 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 151979 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 248503 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173710 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165040 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148257 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 224886 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113036 views

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 101719 views
The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 39620 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 34321 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 52380 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 45986 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 248503 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 224886 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211069 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 236873 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 223745 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 68263 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 45986 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 52380 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112523 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113446 views
Defense Forces partially drive enemy out of Vovchansk - General Staff

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29813 views

In the Kharkiv sector, the Ukrainian Armed Forces partially drove the Russian occupiers out of the city of Vovchansk. Defensive actions are underway in the northern and northwestern outskirts of the city.

As of 13:30 on May 15, in the Kharkiv sector, the Defense Forces partially drove the occupiers  out of Vovchansk, and defensive actions continue on the outskirts of the city . Russian troops are trying to attack in the direction of Liptsy . However, the Ukrainian Armed Forces are holding the line, sometimes conducting counteroffensive actions. This was reported by the General Staff, according to UNN. 

Details 

Reportedly, since the beginning of the day, the enemy has been concentrating its greatest efforts on the Kupianske and Pokrovske directions. 

Three combat engagements were registered in the Kharkiv sector. The enemy is trying to attack in the direction of Liptsy. Enemy aircraft conducted two attacks on the areas of Liptsy and Mala Danylivka. 

The defense forces repelled the offensive of the Russian occupiers in the area of Vovchansk, partially drove the enemy forces out of the settlement, and defensive actions continue in the northern and northwestern outskirts. Data on enemy losses are being clarified, the General Staff said. 

In the Kupyansk sector, combat actions reportedly took place in the areas of Stelmakhivka, Synkivka, Berestove, Novoyehorivka, Pishchane and Myasozharivka. In total, 18 enemy attacks were repelled, and our soldiers are holding back the invaders' onslaught.

In the Northern sector, Russian occupants  conducted assault operations in the areas of Mykolayivka - Spirne, Berestove - Spirne, Yakovlivka - Rozdolivka, Soledar - Rozdolivka, and were unsuccessful. In total, there were 6 attacks. The situation is controlled by the Defense Forces. 

In the Kramatorsk sector, the number of Russian attempts to storm Ukrainian positions  increased to 3, with combat engagements taking place in the areas of Klishchiyivka, Andriivka and Kurdyumivka. In turn, Ukrainian defenders are taking measures to improve the tactical situation in certain areas.

Kharkiv region: Russians strike with KABs, five wounded in Mala Danilivka and Kupyansk15.05.24, 13:33 • 17403 views

In the Toretsk sector , the enemy conducted two air strikes in the areas of Druzhba and Pivnichne.

According to the General Staff, most of the enemy attacks so far have taken place in the Pokrovske sector . Here, Ukrainian soldiers prevented 19 occupants' assault operations. The aggressor concentrated its main efforts in the area of Novooleksandrivka, where it also conducted an air strike. 

In the Kurakhove sector , our troops repelled five attacks in the areas of Stara Mykhailivka - Krasnohorivka, Slavne - Paraskoviivka and Solodke - Vodiane. An enemy air strike took place in the area of Antonivka.

In the Vremivsk sector, combat actions took place near Kostiantynivka and Urozhayne.

In the Orikhivsk sector , the enemy continues to try to advance in the areas of Robotyne and Staromayorske, where a total of 15 combat engagements took place since the beginning of the day.

Mayor: Evacuation of people from Kharkiv is out of the question15.05.24, 12:46 • 30238 views

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, Russian occupants continue to try to force our troops out of the bridgehead on the left bank of the Dnipro River. Three combat engagements took place here, near Krynky.

In other areas, the situation remains unchanged.

Ukrainian defenders are doing everything possible to hold their defensive lines and positions, inflicting significant losses on the enemy 

- the General Staff said in a statement. 
Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
ukrainian-ground-forcesUkrainian Ground Forces
pokrovsk-ukrainePokrovsk, Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
berestoveBerestovo
toretskToretsk
staromaiorskeStaromayorskoye
dnieperDnieper
kostiantynivkaKonstantinovka
kramatorskKramatorsk
kupyanskKupyansk
kharkivKharkiv

