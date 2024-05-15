Mayor: Evacuation of people from Kharkiv is out of the question

Today, there is no question of evacuating civilians from Kharkiv, the city is welcoming people. This was stated by the mayor of the city Igor Terekhov during a telethon, UNN reports .

The tactic used by our enemy is to intimidate our people, because all the arrivals are made in densely populated areas of Kharkiv. They are using intimidation tactics to make people very worried, to make them leave the city, but I am sure they will not succeed - Terekhov said.

When asked whether he was calling for people to evacuate and whether he was planning, for example, to forcefully evacuate children, Terekhov replied:

No. There is no such thing. Today we are not talking about evacuating the city of Kharkiv. On the contrary, we are accepting people in Kharkiv (ed.), people are coming from the areas where active hostilities are taking place. We have already accepted more than 6 thousand people who have moved to Kharkiv. We are accommodating them in dormitories - The mayor said.

Nazar Voloshyn, a spokesman for the Khortytsia unit, stated that there is no danger to Kharkiv as such, but we should not underestimate the enemy. The city is reliably protected, but Russia is doing everything possible to sow fear and panic among the civilian population.

The head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, Andriy Kovalenko, said that Russia is playing up the topic of "negotiations" as a bargaining tactic, but the truth is that Russia lacks men and equipment, and the offensive on Kharkiv and Sumy is a bluff, it is impossible, only actions in the border regions, and their main hope is to stretch Ukrainian forces and advance in the East, and Russia needs negotiations only to pause and accumulate forces.