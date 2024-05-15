Kharkiv region: Russians strike with KABs, five wounded in Mala Danilivka and Kupyansk

Russian troops continue to bomb Kharkiv region, as a result of shelling with guided bombs, 5 civilians were wounded, and civilian infrastructure was destroyed, the Main Department of the National Police in Kharkiv region reported, UNN reports.

Details

According to the police, on May 15, around 10:00, the occupants dropped MRLS on the village of Mala Danylivka. "Three civilian women and a man were injured as a result of the enemy shelling," law enforcement officers said.

All the victims are reported to work at the outpatient clinic. The dormitory building and the outpatient clinic were damaged.

It is also noted that Kupyansk came under enemy fire once again. "A 33-year-old local resident was wounded in the shelling of the city center," the police said.

As indicated, she was taken to the hospital.

An investigative team, criminalists and explosives experts are working at the scene.

Criminal proceedings have been opened under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.



Kharkiv is well protected, but the enemy is doing everything to sow fear - Voloshyn