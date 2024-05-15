Kharkiv is well protected, but the enemy is doing everything to sow fear - Voloshyn

There is no danger to Kharkiv as such, but we should not underestimate the enemy. The city is reliably protected, but Russia is doing everything possible to sow fear and panic among the civilian population. Nazar Voloshyn, spokesman for the Khortytsia unit, said this during a telethon, according to a UNN correspondent.

Details

When asked how he assesses the current danger to Kharkiv, Voloshyn replied: "There is no danger to Kharkiv as such, but we should not neglect the information, and we should not underestimate the enemy, because Kharkiv region and the region have been suffering from rocket and bomb attacks in recent days.

He also noted that the border area of Kharkiv region suffers from artillery and mortar attacks and various missiles.

That is why we should always use verified and reliable information, but the enemy cannot be underestimated. Kharkiv is indeed well defended, but the enemy is doing everything possible to sow fear and panic among the civilian population, - Voloshyn said.

Addendum

The head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, Andriy Kovalenko, said that Russia is playing the topic of "negotiations" as a bargaining tactic, but the truth is that Russia lacks men and equipment, and the offensive on Kharkiv and Sumy is a bluff, it is impossible, only actions in the border regions, and their main hope is to stretch Ukrainian forces and advance in the East, and Russia needs negotiations only to pause and accumulate forces.