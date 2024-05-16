ukenru
Intense fighting continues at the frontline, Ukrainian Armed Forces counterattack near Vovchansk - General Staff

Intense fighting continues at the frontline, Ukrainian Armed Forces counterattack near Vovchansk - General Staff

On May 16, intense fighting continued along almost the entire frontline, with 58 combat engagements recorded, with the Russian occupiers being most active in the Kramatorsk and Pokrovsk sectors, and Ukrainian troops taking measures to prevent their advance.

Since the beginning of the day, May 16, 58 combat engagements have already been recorded at the front. At the moment intense fighting continues along almost the entire front line. This is stated in the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

A total of 58 combat engagements took place over the last day. 
Intense fighting continues along almost the entire frontline. The occupants are most active in the Kramatorsk and Pokrovsk sectors. Units of the Defense Forces are taking all necessary measures to prevent the advance of enemy units deep into the territory of our state

In the Kharkiv sector , the enemy attacked in the direction of Starytsia. He launched rocket attacks on Kharkiv and Stara Vodolaha. Vilcha, Vovchansk and Starytsia were attacked by enemy aircraft. In turn, Ukrainian soldiers conducted counterattacks near the city of Vovchansk. 

In the Kupyansk sector , three combat engagements took place in the areas of Synkivka, Ivanivka and Berestove since the beginning of the day.

In the Liman sector, two combat engagements were registered in the area of Novosadove. 

In the Siversky sector, the number of hostile attacks increased to three. Fighting took place near Zvanivka and Rozdolivka. 

In the Kramatorsk sector, enemy troops made 10 attempts to attack Ukrainian positions near Hryhorivka, Klishchiyivka and Andriivka. An air strike was launched in the area of Druzhba. Despite the enemy's onslaught, our soldiers continue to confidently hold back the enemy and counterattack under favorable conditions. 

In the Pokrovsk sector, the militants are the most active. Since the beginning of the day, they have already conducted 20 attacks, in particular, in the areas of Novooleksandrivka, Solovyove, Netaylove and Umanske. The enemy used combat aircraft near Vovche, Vozdvyzhenka and Novooleksandrivka.

In the Kurakhove sector, Ukrainian defense forces successfully repelled seven enemy attacks. The invaders were active in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Novooleksandrivka, Novomykhailivka and Kostyantynivka.  

In the Vremivsk sector, the occupiers made six attempts to storm Ukrainian positions near Mykilske and Urozhayne, and near Staromayorsk, also with the support of aviation. The enemy was not successful.

Prydniprovskyi sector - the invaders attacked five times near Krynky, where they suffered losses, the data is being clarified. The enemy launched an air strike near the city of Kherson.  

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the situation remained unchanged in other areas.

Ukrainian soldiers bravely withstand the enemy's onslaught, inflicting maximum losses on the enemy. Thanks to the flexibility of our defense system and the coordination of the units' actions, Ukrainian soldiers are doing everything to disrupt the enemy's plans

- the General Staff summarizes. 

On Thursday, May 16, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff in Kharkiv, where they discussed the threat situation at the front in the coming days and weeks and the capabilities of the Defense Forces to counter Russian offensive plans. 

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

