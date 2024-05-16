In the northern part of Vovchansk, Russian troops take civilians prisoner, first executions are reported - Interior Ministry

In the northern part of Vovchansk, Russian troops take civilians prisoner. First executions are reported, the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko said on Thursday, writes UNN.

"In the northern part of Vovchansk, where active hostilities are taking place, the Russian military are taking civilians prisoner. Evacuations have also continued in that area until today, with the National Police of Ukraine continuing to evacuate people despite all the threats and under fire. As of now, according to operational information, the Russian military, who were trying to gain a foothold in the city, did not allow local residents to evacuate: people were abducted and forced to go to basements. The first executions of civilians by the Russian military are known. In particular, one of the residents of Vovchansk tried to escape on foot, refused to follow the commands of the invaders, and was killed by the Russians," the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs said on Telegram.

Investigators of the National Police of Ukraine in Kharkiv region have opened criminal proceedings over violations of the rules and customs of war, he added.

Evacuation teams of the National Police of Ukraine continue to work in Vovchansk despite intense fighting and are trying to ensure further evacuation of people.

