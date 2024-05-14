Ukrainian Armed Forces engage in 148 combat engagements in the frontline

Since the beginning of the day, 148 combat engagements have taken place on the frontline, the enemy has launched 6 missile and 30 air strikes using 40 UAVs, almost 300 kamikaze drone strikes and fired more than 2,500 times at the positions of our troops. This was reported by the General Staff as of 23.00 on May 13, UNN reports.

Details

In the Kharkiv sector, our troops repelled 13 enemy attacks in the areas of Nova Tovolzhanka (Russia) - Vovchansk, Shebekino (Russia) - Vovchansk, Hatyshche - Vovchansk, Murom - Staritsa, Strilecha - Hlyboke, Pylyna - Hlyboke, Hlyboke - Liptsy. Ukrainian defenders are combing through the urban areas of Vovchansk. The fighting continues, the situation is under control. Enemy losses amount to 164 people and 25 pieces of equipment.

In the Kupyansk sector, our troops repelled 22 enemy attacks in the areas of Lyman Pershy - Sinkivka, Vilshanka - Sinkivka, Krokhmalne - Berestove, Kolomyichyha - Stelmakhivka, Kovalivka - Novoyehorivka, Ploschanka - Makiivka. No positions were lost in the fighting, and the situation is under control. The tactical position of our troops has improved in some areas. Fighting for certain positions continues in the areas of Kovalivka - Novoyehorivka and Kyslivka - Ivanivka.

In the Liman sector, our soldiers repelled one enemy attack in the Chervonopopivka-Ivanivka area, and improved the tactical situation in some areas.

In the Siverskiy sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 15 enemy attacks in the areas of Lysychansk - Bilohorivka, Novodruzhesk - Bilohorivka, Vesele - Verkhnekamianske, Zolotarivka - Verkhnekamianske, Vesele - Rozdolivka, Mykolaivka - Spirne. The enemy did not succeed, and no positions were lost.

On the Kramatorsk direction, our troops repelled 35 enemy attacks in the areas of Bakhmut - Ivanivske, Bakhmut - Klishchiyivka, Odradivka - Klishchiyivka. No positions were lost, the tactical situation was improved in some areas, and in some areas, due to intense enemy fire, positions were changed to save the lives of our defenders and measures were planned to regroup units.

On the Pokrovske direction, our troops repelled 33 enemy attacks in the areas of Ocheretyno - Novooleksandrivka, Ocheretyno - Yevhenivka, Ocheretyno - Kalynove, and Arkhangelske - Novooleksandrivka. In order to save the lives of our defenders, the positions of the Defense Forces were changed in some areas due to intense enemy fire. In the areas of Solovyove - Sokil, Ocheretyno - Solovyove, Ocheretyno - Yevhenivka, Semenivka - Novoselivka Persha, Semenivka - Umanske, Pisky - Netaylove, no losses of positions were prevented, the situation is under control. In some areas within the area, our units improved the tactical situation.

In the Kurakhove sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 13 enemy attacks in the areas of Staromykhailivka - Krasnohorivka, Slavne - Novomykhailivka. Our units are holding the line, no losses of positions were reported.

In the Vremivske direction, the group's troops repelled 11 enemy attacks in the areas of Solodke - Vodiane, Zavetne Zahidzhya - Staromayorske, and Volodymyne - Staromayorske. Despite the enemy's pressure, no positions were lost.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled four enemy attacks in the Oleshkivski Pisky - Krynky direction.

