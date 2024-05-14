Ukrainian Armed Forces engage in 148 combat engagements in the frontline

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 84473 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 108045 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 150857 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154841 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250981 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174270 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165506 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148356 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226251 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113072 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 35017 views
NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 33013 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 67093 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 35258 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 61287 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250981 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226251 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212308 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238035 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224802 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 84481 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 61287 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 67093 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113040 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113925 views
Actual
Ukrainian Armed Forces engage in 148 combat engagements in the frontline

Ukrainian Armed Forces engage in 148 combat engagements in the frontline

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 45282 views

Ukraine's Armed Forces repelled 148 enemy attacks in various parts of the frontline, including Kharkiv, Kupyansk, Lyman, Siversk, Kramatorsk, Pokrovsk, Kurakhove, Vremia and Prydniprovsky, improving tactical positions in some areas despite intense enemy fire.

Since the beginning of the day, 148 combat engagements have taken place on the frontline, the enemy has launched 6 missile and 30 air strikes using 40 UAVs, almost 300 kamikaze drone strikes and fired more than 2,500 times at the positions of our troops. This was reported by the General Staff as of 23.00 on May 13, UNN reports.

Details

In the Kharkiv sector, our troops repelled 13 enemy attacks in the areas of Nova Tovolzhanka (Russia) - Vovchansk, Shebekino (Russia) - Vovchansk, Hatyshche - Vovchansk, Murom - Staritsa, Strilecha - Hlyboke, Pylyna - Hlyboke, Hlyboke - Liptsy.  Ukrainian defenders are combing through the urban areas of Vovchansk. The fighting continues, the situation is under control. Enemy losses amount to 164 people and 25 pieces of equipment.

In the Kupyansk sector, our troops repelled 22 enemy attacks in the areas of Lyman Pershy - Sinkivka, Vilshanka - Sinkivka, Krokhmalne - Berestove, Kolomyichyha - Stelmakhivka, Kovalivka - Novoyehorivka, Ploschanka - Makiivka. No positions were lost in the fighting, and the situation is under control. The tactical position of our troops has improved in some areas. Fighting for certain positions continues in the areas of Kovalivka - Novoyehorivka and Kyslivka - Ivanivka.

In the Liman sector, our soldiers repelled one enemy attack in the Chervonopopivka-Ivanivka area, and improved the tactical situation in some areas.

In the Siverskiy sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 15 enemy attacks in the areas of Lysychansk - Bilohorivka, Novodruzhesk - Bilohorivka, Vesele - Verkhnekamianske, Zolotarivka - Verkhnekamianske, Vesele - Rozdolivka, Mykolaivka - Spirne. The enemy did not succeed, and no positions were lost.

On the Kramatorsk direction, our troops repelled 35 enemy attacks in the areas of Bakhmut - Ivanivske, Bakhmut - Klishchiyivka, Odradivka - Klishchiyivka. No positions were lost, the tactical situation was improved in some areas, and in some areas, due to intense enemy fire, positions were changed to save the lives of our defenders and measures were planned to regroup units.

On the Pokrovske direction, our troops repelled 33 enemy attacks in the areas of Ocheretyno - Novooleksandrivka, Ocheretyno - Yevhenivka, Ocheretyno - Kalynove, and Arkhangelske - Novooleksandrivka. In order to save the lives of our defenders, the positions of the Defense Forces were changed in some areas due to intense enemy fire. In the areas of Solovyove - Sokil, Ocheretyno - Solovyove, Ocheretyno - Yevhenivka,   Semenivka - Novoselivka Persha, Semenivka - Umanske, Pisky - Netaylove, no losses of positions were prevented, the situation is under control. In some areas within the area, our units improved the tactical situation.

In the Kurakhove sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 13 enemy attacks in the areas of Staromykhailivka - Krasnohorivka, Slavne - Novomykhailivka. Our units are holding the line, no losses of positions were reported.

In the Vremivske direction, the group's troops repelled 11 enemy attacks in the areas of Solodke - Vodiane, Zavetne Zahidzhya -  Staromayorske, and Volodymyne - Staromayorske. Despite the enemy's pressure, no positions were lost.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled four enemy attacks in the Oleshkivski Pisky - Krynky direction.

Russians lost 800 soldiers in 24 hours - General Staff13.05.24, 23:52 • 57458 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

War
ocheretyneOcheretyne
pokrovsk-ukrainePokrovsk, Ukraine
donetsDonets
makiivkaMakiivka
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
lysychanskLysychansk
kamianskeKamianske
berestoveBerestovo
kurakhoveKurakhovo
staromaiorskeStaromayorskoye
bakhmutBakhmut
kramatorskKramatorsk
kupyanskKupyansk
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising