Russians lost 800 soldiers in 24 hours - General Staff
Kyiv • UNN
According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Russian army has suffered significant losses over the past 24 hours: more than 800 soldiers have been killed and numerous military vehicles have been destroyed or damaged by Ukrainian forces.
Details
It is noted that Ukrainian soldiers destroyed and damaged 9 tanks and 28 armored combat vehicles of the occupiers, as well as shot down 212 enemy unmanned aerial vehicles.
The tasks of the troop groupings have been defined and proven.
