During the current day, the Russian army lost more than 800 military personnel. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in a report as of 23.00, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that Ukrainian soldiers destroyed and damaged 9 tanks and 28 armored combat vehicles of the occupiers, as well as shot down 212 enemy unmanned aerial vehicles.

The tasks of the troop groupings have been defined and proven. the General Staff said in a statement

