About 140 combat engagements in the frontline, Ukrainian Armed Forces consolidate positions in Kharkiv region - General Staff

On May 13, 140 combat engagements were recorded at the frontline, 13 of them in the Kharkiv sector. There, the Defense Forces are inflicting fire on the enemy and increasing their efforts. This is stated in the evening report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

About 140 combat engagements were registered over the last day. In total, the enemy launched 6 missile and 64 air strikes, fired 51 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas - the General Staff summarized.

In the Kharkiv sector, the number of combat engagements increased to 13. Under heavy enemy fire, our units are acting decisively, inflicting fire on the enemy, and increasing their efforts. They are consolidating their positions and equipping reserve positions. The defense forces facilitate the evacuation of people from the affected settlements.

In the Kupyansk sector, Ukrainian troops repelled 15 attacks over the last day.

In the Liman sector, the number of combat engagements increased to 9.

In the Northern sector, the enemy made 15 attacks, without success.

In the Pokrovsk sector, the number of hostile attacks increased to 33.

In the Kurakhove sector, the enemy, supported by air, tried to break through the defense of our troops 13 times, but failed.

In the Vremivsk sector, our troops repelled a total of 11 attacks in the areas of Vodiane and Staromayorske.

According to the General Staff, the situation remains unchanged in other areas.

Defense forces monitor enemy actions and respond to changes in the situation. The command makes operational decisions to ensure control on the battlefield.

Over the course of the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces and missile troops struck 1 artillery unit, 1 electronic warfare station, 1 command post, 1 ammunition depot and 2 areas of concentration of enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment - summarized the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

On Monday, May 13, Ukrainian troops shot down a Russian Su-25 military aircraft in Donetsk region.

Defense forces destroy enemy Ka-52 Alligator helicopter