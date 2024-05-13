About 140 combat engagements in the frontline, Ukrainian Armed Forces consolidate positions in Kharkiv region - General Staff

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 60872 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 103445 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 146541 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 150916 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 247082 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173391 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164781 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148234 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 224043 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113026 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 62730 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 100573 views
The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 32660 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 43889 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 36871 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 247083 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 224044 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 210349 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 236195 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 223118 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 60887 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 36871 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 43889 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112255 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113199 views
Actual
About 140 combat engagements in the frontline, Ukrainian Armed Forces consolidate positions in Kharkiv region - General Staff

About 140 combat engagements in the frontline, Ukrainian Armed Forces consolidate positions in Kharkiv region - General Staff

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25229 views

On May 13, about 140 combat engagements took place on the frontline, 13 of them in the Kharkiv sector, where Ukrainian troops inflicted fire damage on the enemy, strengthening their positions and evacuating civilians from the affected settlements.

On May 13, 140 combat engagements were recorded at the frontline, 13 of them in the Kharkiv sector. There, the Defense Forces are inflicting fire on the enemy and increasing their efforts. This is stated in the evening report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

About 140 combat engagements were registered over the last day. In total, the enemy launched 6 missile and 64 air strikes, fired 51 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas

- the General Staff summarized. 

In the Kharkiv sector, the number of combat engagements increased to 13. Under heavy enemy fire, our units are acting decisively, inflicting fire on the enemy, and increasing their efforts. They are consolidating their positions and equipping reserve positions. The defense forces facilitate the evacuation of people from the affected settlements.

Zelensky on the situation in Kharkiv region: more and more of our results are coming13.05.24, 20:05 • 25811 views

In the Kupyansk sector, Ukrainian troops repelled 15 attacks over the last day.

In the Liman sector, the number of combat engagements increased to 9. 

In the Northern sector, the enemy made 15 attacks, without success.

In the Pokrovsk sector, the number of hostile attacks increased to 33. 

In the Kurakhove sector, the enemy, supported by air, tried to break through the defense of our troops 13 times, but failed.

In the Vremivsk sector, our troops repelled a total of 11 attacks in the areas of Vodiane and Staromayorske.

According to the General Staff, the situation remains unchanged in other areas. 

Defense forces monitor enemy actions and respond to changes in the situation. The command makes operational decisions to ensure control on the battlefield. 

Over the course of the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces and missile troops struck 1 artillery unit, 1 electronic warfare station, 1 command post, 1 ammunition depot and 2 areas of concentration of enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment

- summarized the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. 

Recall

On Monday, May 13, Ukrainian troops shot down a Russian Su-25 military aircraft in Donetsk region. 

Defense forces destroy enemy Ka-52 Alligator helicopter13.05.24, 12:25 • 103235 views

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

War
pokrovsk-ukrainePokrovsk, Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
vertolit-kamova-ka-50Ka-50
kurakhoveKurakhovo
staromaiorskeStaromayorskoye
sukhyi-su-25Su-25
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
kupyanskKupyansk
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising