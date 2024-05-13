Defense forces destroy enemy Ka-52 Alligator helicopter
Kyiv • UNN
The Ukrainian military destroyed a Russian Ka-52 Alligator attack helicopter worth $16 million.
The 47th Separate Mechanized Brigade reported the downing of a Russian Ka-52 Alligator helicopter worth $16 million, UNN reports .
"Soldiers of the 47th Separate Mechanized Brigade landed a Russian Ka-52 Alligator helicopter. The cost of one of these is $16 million. We thank the soldiers of the anti-aircraft missile and artillery division for their work! Let's keep working!" the post on Facebook reads.