Defense forces destroy enemy Ka-52 Alligator helicopter

The 47th Separate Mechanized Brigade reported the downing of a Russian Ka-52 Alligator helicopter worth $16 million, UNN reports .

"Soldiers of the 47th Separate Mechanized Brigade landed a Russian Ka-52 Alligator helicopter. The cost of one of these is $16 million. We thank the soldiers of the anti-aircraft missile and artillery division for their work! Let's keep working!" the post on Facebook reads.