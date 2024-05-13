Zelensky on the situation in Kharkiv region: more and more of our results are coming

In Kharkiv region, counterattacks by the Defense Forces continue, and the area has been reinforced, including Vovchansk and the border areas in general. Brigadier General Mykhailo Drapaty is in charge of this area on the spot, and he is provided with the necessary means of destruction and the necessary forces. Now we are seeing more and more results - the Ukrainian military is destroying the occupier's infantry and equipment. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports.

Amid the Russian offensive, the commander of the "Kharkiv" group of troops has been replaced

Zelensky thanked the soldiers who are strictly following orders, maintaining their positions, and doing everything to stabilize the situation.

"At the same time, we understand how the enemy is acting and see the plan to pull our forces back. Of course, we do not leave the Donetsk areas without the necessary support and supplies, namely the Kramatorsk and Pokrovsk directions. We pay constant attention to the Kupiansk direction. We also record hostile activity against Sumy and Chernihiv regions - sabotage groups and shelling. We are responding with fire as we should. Our task is absolutely clear: to thwart Russia's attempt to expand the war. The fulfillment of this task depends literally on everyone who is now on the ground - from Chernihiv to Vovchansk, from Kharkiv to Donetsk region," Zelensky said.

Earlier, the General Staff reportedthat Ukrainian units inflicted fire on the enemy, pushed them back and are conducting clearing operations on the northern outskirts of Vovchansk. A firefight broke out in the area of Starytsia.