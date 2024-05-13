Zelensky on the situation in Kharkiv region: more and more of our results are coming

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 86747 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 108424 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 151219 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 155175 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251364 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174411 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165637 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148360 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226458 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113073 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 37375 views
NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 35186 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 69355 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 37365 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 63417 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 251364 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226458 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212419 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238143 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224899 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 86761 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 63417 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 69355 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113125 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114004 views
Actual
Zelensky on the situation in Kharkiv region: more and more of our results are coming

Zelensky on the situation in Kharkiv region: more and more of our results are coming

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25812 views

In the Kharkiv region, Ukrainian counterattacks continue, reinforcing areas such as Vovchansk and the border areas under the command of Brigadier General Mykhailo Drapaty, destroying Russian infantry and equipment.

In Kharkiv region, counterattacks by the Defense Forces continue, and the area has been reinforced, including Vovchansk and the border areas in general. Brigadier General Mykhailo Drapaty is in charge of this area on the spot, and he is provided with the necessary means of destruction and the necessary forces. Now we are seeing more and more results - the Ukrainian military is destroying the occupier's infantry and equipment. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports.

"Reports from the Chief of the Army and the Minister of Defense on the situation in all areas where it is most hotly contested. Kharkiv region - our counter-attack actions are ongoing, the area has been reinforced, in particular Vovchansk and the border areas in general. Brigadier General Mykhailo Drapaty is in charge of this area on the ground, and he is provided with the necessary munitions and forces. Now we are seeing more and more results - we are destroying the occupier's infantry and equipment," Zelensky said.

Amid the Russian offensive, the commander of the "Kharkiv" group of troops has been replaced13.05.24, 15:49 • 23375 views

Zelensky thanked the soldiers who are strictly following orders, maintaining their positions, and doing everything to stabilize the situation.

"At the same time, we understand how the enemy is acting and see the plan to pull our forces back. Of course, we do not leave the Donetsk areas without the necessary support and supplies, namely the Kramatorsk and Pokrovsk directions. We pay constant attention to the Kupiansk direction. We also record hostile activity against Sumy and Chernihiv regions - sabotage groups and shelling. We are responding with fire as we should. Our task is absolutely clear: to thwart Russia's attempt to expand the war. The fulfillment of this task depends literally on everyone who is now on the ground - from Chernihiv to Vovchansk, from Kharkiv to Donetsk region," Zelensky said.

Addendum

Earlier, the General Staff reportedthat Ukrainian units inflicted fire on the enemy, pushed them back and are conducting clearing operations on the northern outskirts of Vovchansk. A firefight broke out in the area of Starytsia.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War
ukrainian-ground-forcesUkrainian Ground Forces
pokrovsk-ukrainePokrovsk, Ukraine
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
kramatorskKramatorsk
chernihivChernihiv
sumySums
kupyanskKupyansk
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising