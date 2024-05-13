Amid the Russian offensive, the commander of the "Kharkiv" group of troops has been replaced

The commander of the operational and tactical grouping of troops (OTG) "Kharkiv" has been replaced - it is the Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykhailo Drapaty. This was reported to Suspilne by sources in the General Staff, UNN reports.

"Drapatyi will replace Yuriy Halushkin, who became the commander of the Kharkiv military training center in early April 2024," sources in the General Staff said.

It is noted that when the Russian armed aggression against Ukraine began, Drapaty was the commander of the 2nd Mechanized Battalion of the 72nd Separate Mechanized Brigade (military unit A2167, Bila Tserkva). As early as mid-April 2014, the 72nd Mechanized Brigade was fully deployed in eastern Ukraine and ready to perform combat missions.

Under Drapatyi's command, the 2nd Battalion of the 72nd Brigade entered Mariupol in May 2014 on armored vehicles to reinforce the units.

Evacuation from Vovchansk is underway, but with difficulties: volunteer explains reasons

In August 2016, Drapatyi was appointed commander of the 58th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade (headquartered in Konotop, Sumy region), which at that time was performing tasks in Avdiivka and Yasynuvata district of Donetsk region. Since July 2017, he has been in charge of the 58th Separate Mechanized Brigade's operations in the area of the Bakhmut road in the ATO zone.

In August 2019, the 58th Brigade received a new commander. Drapatyi himself began a two-year course as a student at the Ivan Chernyakhovsky National Defense University of Ukraine.

Until January 2024, Drapatyi was the head of the Kherson operational group. He is known as one of the commanders who led the liberation of the right bank of the Kherson region. In February 2024, he was appointed Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Knight of the Order of Bohdan Khmelnytsky and People's Hero of Ukraine.

russia occupied the villages of Kharkiv region: Morokhovets, Oliynykove and Zelene - DeepState