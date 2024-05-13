Evacuation from Vovchansk is underway, but with difficulties: volunteer explains reasons

Volunteer Vyacheslav Ilchenko told Kyiv24 about the difficulties faced by volunteers in Vovchansk, noting the danger of enemy UAVs and the indecision of residents to leave the danger zone, UNN reports.

(Vovchansk) was constantly under fire, in fact, there were constant flying of UAVs, especially the center was completely destroyed. ," the volunteer said.

According to Vyacheslav Ilchenko, the evacuation is taking place, but it is extremely difficult. He emphasized the following reasons for the difficulties:

First of all, everyone is afraid of FPV drones, not everyone has REBs. So if you go to evacuate, you don't know whether you'll get there or not. Secondly, relatives give requests, and sometimes it happens that you are 400-500 meters from the contact line. You come to see people, and they say no, no, we're fine, we won't go. - said Vyacheslav Ilchenko.

It was also noted that "there are no small children in Vovchansk at the moment, that's for sure". Yesterday, according to the volunteer, specialists took out a family with children.

