Third "emergency" in the Russian rear in Luhansk region in a week: Lysohor spoke about the consequences for the invaders of the explosion of a warehouse with BC in occupied Sorokyne

The explosion of a warehouse with BC in the occupied Sorokyne (Krasnodon) is the third emergency situation in the Russian rear in Luhansk region within a week, said Artem Lysogor, head of the Luhansk RMA, reporting on the consequences for the invaders, UNN reports.

"A warehouse with fuel exploded in occupied Sorokyne (Krasnodon). This is the third emergency situation in the Russian rear in Luhansk region within a week. And if their military can hold out a little longer without fuel supplies, the ammunition that was burning so brightly in Sorokine today is being used up by the enemy quite quickly," Lisogor wrote on Telegram, pointing out that it would take a significant amount of time to accumulate it elsewhere, away from the front line.

According to him, "the invaders thought that this warehouse was quite reliable, because it was located almost on the border with Russia, from where the line of contact is about 130 km away. But it exploded there too".

"Now the Russian military in the area have a limited supply of BCs, which should soon affect their offensive actions," Lysohor said.

