Powerful explosions and hits reported in occupied Luhansk region: what is known

Powerful explosions were heard in the occupied Sorokyne, Luhansk region, and there were "arrivals" at the occupiers' warehouses. UNN reports this with reference to local and Russian publics.

Details

Public reports about three "arrivals" at the occupiers' ammunition depots in Sorokyne.

Videos of "arrivals" are also published. It is reported that the exit from the settlement is blocked.

Social media reports that the headquarters of the Russian Armed Forces was damaged. There is no confirmation of this information yet.