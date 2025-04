Head of Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration: Invaders plan to conscript residents into Russian Armed Forces in TOT of Zaporizhzhia region, filtration measures are being intensified

After Putin's fake "elections," the Russian occupiers plan to forcibly conscript the maximum number of residents of the occupied part of Zaporizhzhia region into the Russian armed forces. To this end, filtration measures are being intensified in Tokmak, Berdiansk, Melitopol and other TOT settlements.