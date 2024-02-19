russian troops continue shelling the border areas with artillery and mortars, causing damage to civilian infrastructure

russian invaders continue to shell the border areas of Chernihiv and Sumy regions. This is reported by the operational command "North", UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that three attacks (30 explosions in total) from various types of weapons were registered during the day.

In particular, russians fired at Mykolayivka in the Semenivka community of Chernihiv region with cannon artillery. In the Shostka district of Sumy region, the village of Seredyna-Buda was shelled, where 16 arrivals, probably from an aerial vehicle, were recorded, and a private house was damaged. Also, 5 hits were recorded in Sorokyne village of Shostka district, probably from a 120-mm mortar.

It is clarified that there is no information about dead or wounded among the local population.

