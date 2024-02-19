The enemy attacked two communities in Mykolaiv region with FPV drones and artillery fire

On Sunday, February 18, the Russian army attacked Ochakivska and Kutsurubska communities in Mykolaiv region. The occupants fired artillery and attacked the settlements with FPV drones. There were no casualties. This was reported on Monday by the head of the RMA Vitaliy Kim, UNN reports.

Details

According to Kim, yesterday, February 18, at 09:02, 20:20 and 20:59, the enemy fired artillery at the settlements of the Kutsurub community.

Also, at 10:03 and 13:05, the enemy sent FPV drones over the waters of the Ochakivska and Kutsurubska communities. In addition, at 12:56, the waters of the Ochakiv community came under artillery fire.

In addition, on February 18, at 11:44 a.m., hostile shelling was recorded in Ochakiv, Ochakiv community.

In all cases, there were no casualties, Kim said.

