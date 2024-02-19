Occupants attacked Zaporizhzhia region more than 400 times, attacked with 144 drones: there is destruction

Over the past day, Zaporizhzhia region suffered 402 strikes by Russian troops, including 144 drone attacks, and there were destructions, the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration reported on Monday, UNN reports.

"Over the past day, the occupiers launched 402 attacks on 12 towns and villages," the RMA said in a statement on social media.

As noted, the Russian military carried out 15 MLRS attacks on Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka and Stepove, 144 UAV attacks on Gulyaypol, Malynivka, Robotyne, Charivne, Novoandriivka, Mala Tokmachka, Novodarivka, Levadne and Novoivanivka, and also hit Mala Tokmachka with 2 air shells.

241 artillery attacks took place on the territory of Huliaipol, Orikhove, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Kamianske and other settlements on the frontline.

"There were 10 reports of the destruction of residential buildings," the RMA said.

Russian army shelled about 5 settlements in Kharkiv region in 24 hours: medical facility and educational institutions damaged