Russian army shelled about 5 settlements in Kharkiv region in 24 hours: medical facility and educational institutions damaged

Russian troops fired artillery and mortars at about 5 settlements in Kharkiv region yesterday. The enemy attacks damaged, among other things, the buildings of educational institutions and a medical facility. This was reported on Monday by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, according to UNN.

About 5 settlements of Kharkiv region came under enemy artillery and mortar fire, including: Kozacha Lopan, Lukyantsi, Gatyshche, Mykolaivka and others. The villages of Vilkhuvatka, Petropavlivka, and Borova were hit by air strikes. No attacks on the city of Kharkiv were registered during the day - wrote Sinegubov on social media.

At 09:00, the occupants struck at the village of Vilshana in Kupyansk district. According to Sinegubov, there was no information about the destruction.

At 11:00 a.m. two buildings of non-functioning educational institutions, a two-storey apartment building, a private house and a medical facility were damaged as a result of hostile shelling in Borova village, Izium district. There were no casualties, according to the head of the RMA.

The head of the RMA also said that during the day the enemy conducted two offensives in the area of Tabayivka.

Air defense shoots down 4 Shahed drones over Kharkiv region