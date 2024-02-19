Air defense shoots down 4 Shahed drones over Kharkiv region
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainian air defense destroyed 4 Shahed drones launched by russia over Kharkiv region from Belgorod.
Ukrainian air defense destroyed 4 enemy drones of the "Shahed" type. This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.
Details
Last night, the Ukrainian Air Force destroyed four Shahed attack drones launched by the enemy in the direction of Kharkiv region from Belgorod region.
