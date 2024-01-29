Makiivka and Nevske came under enemy artillery attack - Luhansk RMA

Over the past day, Makiivka and Nevske in Luhansk region came under Russian artillery attack. Russians are renting mines in the temporarily occupied Luhansk region for nothing. This was reported by the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration Artem Lysogor, according to UNN.

Details

"The enemy is still actively advancing, now focusing on the Kupyansk direction. In the Lyman sector, they tried to advance near Terny, south of our Nevske," said Artem Lysohor.

According to him, the occupiers are actively using heavy armored vehicles. Among the attackers are both regular Russian troops and groups formed from prisoners.

In our sector of the frontline, the invaders made 125 attacks over the last day, using about 500 shells. Makiivka, Nevske and Bilohorivka came under fire - said the head of Luhansk region.

Regarding the situation in the TOT of Luhansk region, Lysohor said that last week the first agreement was signed on the lease of coal mines and equipment to the Russians. He reminded that back in December 2023, the occupiers decided that until January 2028, the rights to own or use property complexes of coal industry enterprises owned by the occupiers in Luhansk region could be transferred to the Russians without bidding.

"So, the distribution has begun. Last week, we signed the first lease agreement for coal mines and equipment. We are talking about the lease of property of Belorechenskaya mine, a mining and processing plant, and the Krasnodon Freight and Transportation Department," said Lisogor.

According to him, this is a well-developed mine complex that does not require significant investments, like many other mines occupied in 2014.

