Makiivka and Nevske came under enemy artillery attack - Luhansk RMA

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 70981 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 117861 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 122730 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 164696 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 165184 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 267558 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176842 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166838 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148606 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 237651 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 100476 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 64831 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 36965 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 33450 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 46875 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 267558 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 237651 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 222973 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 248431 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 234577 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 117861 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 100364 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 100801 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 117292 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 117933 views
Makiivka and Nevske came under enemy artillery attack - Luhansk RMA

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26797 views

Makiivka and Nevske in Luhansk region were shelled by Russian artillery, the head of the Luhansk regional military administration said.

Over the past day, Makiivka and Nevske in Luhansk region came under Russian artillery attack. Russians are renting mines in the temporarily occupied Luhansk region for nothing. This was reported by the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration Artem Lysogor, according to UNN

Details 

"The enemy is still actively advancing, now focusing on the Kupyansk direction. In the Lyman sector, they tried to advance near Terny, south of our Nevske," said Artem Lysohor. 

According to him,  the occupiers are actively using heavy armored vehicles. Among the attackers are both regular Russian troops and groups formed from prisoners.

In our sector of the frontline, the invaders made 125 attacks over the last day, using about 500 shells. Makiivka, Nevske and Bilohorivka came under fire

- said the head of Luhansk region.

Regarding the situation in the TOT of Luhansk region, Lysohor said that last week the first agreement was signed on the lease of coal mines and equipment to the Russians. He reminded that back in December 2023, the occupiers decided that until January 2028, the rights to own or use property complexes of coal industry enterprises owned by the occupiers in Luhansk region could be transferred to the Russians without bidding.

"So, the distribution has begun. Last week, we signed the first lease agreement for coal mines and equipment. We are talking about the lease of property of Belorechenskaya mine, a mining and processing plant, and the Krasnodon Freight and Transportation Department," said Lisogor. 

According to him, this is a well-developed mine complex that does not require significant investments, like many other mines occupied in 2014.

In Luhansk region, occupants demand that people register weapons according to russian rules by 2026 - Lysohor26.01.24, 11:14 • 24385 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
krasnodonKrasnodon
lyman-ukraineLyman, Ukraine
makiivkaMakiivka
ternyThorns
artem-lysohorArtem Lisogor
luhanskLuhansk
kupyanskKupyansk

Contact us about advertising