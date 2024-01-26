In Luhansk region, occupants demand that people register weapons according to russian rules by 2026 - Lysohor

The occupiers have blocked entry and exit to Lysychansk for anyone who does not have local registration. In addition, the occupation administration of the Luhansk region announced that local residents need to register or re-register their weapons by January 1, 2026. This was announced by the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration Artem Lysogor, UNN reports .

Details

The enemy tried to storm our positions near Stelmakhivka and Makiivka yesterday but was stopped. The invaders attacked Serebryansky forest from the air. The village of Nevske was also shelled by the enemy - Lysogor wrote.

He noted that despite the danger, bread and food were delivered to the de-occupied settlements of Makiivka, Hrekivka and Novolyubivka. People were also offered to evacuate.

He also said that the occupiers have closed Lysychansk to entry again. Only people with local registration are allowed to enter the city. Temporary passes or confirmation of real estate ownership in the city are no longer valid. The occupants plan to block the town until a separate order is issued.

Add

Artem Lysogor also said that by January 1, 2026, residents of the so-called "luhansk people's republic" will have to register or re-register their weapons free of charge. This can be done only if you have a russian passport. Starting in 2026, the relevant procedure will become paid.

Until then, the permits issued by unidentified persons during the more than nine years of occupation of a large part of Luhansk region will be valid. However, the Russians are unlikely to know the true amount of illegal weapons in the possession of the population - he noted.

General Staff: the number of destroyed occupants exceeded 380 thousand