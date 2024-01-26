General Staff: the number of destroyed occupants exceeded 380 thousand
Kyiv • UNN
The losses of the Russian occupiers since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine have already reached about 380,600 people, 6,265 tanks and thousands of units of other military equipment, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported, UNN writes.
Details
According to the General Staff, the enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 01/26/24 were approximately:
- personnel - about 380,600 (+990) people,
- tanks - 6265 (+8),
- armored combat vehicles - 11637 (+16),
- artillery systems - 9082 (+15),
- RSVP - 972 (+0),
- air defense assets - 660 (+0),
- airplanes - 331 (+0),
- helicopters - 324 (+0),
- UAVs of operational and tactical level - 7033 (+0),
- cruise missiles - 1845 (+1),
- ships/boats - 23 (+0),
- submarines - 1 (+0),
- motor vehicles and tank trucks - 12064 (+20),
- special equipment - 1425 (+5).
