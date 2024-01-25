Ukraine's General Staff: 65 combat engagements took place over the last day, 20 of them in the Mariinka sector

ukenru
Von der Leyen announces “comprehensive plan” to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London
05:53 PM • 5664 views

Von der Leyen announces “comprehensive plan” to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London

Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense
05:42 PM • 11149 views

Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense

Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
March 2, 11:46 AM • 107699 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 116044 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 147134 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 142489 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 179054 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172751 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 287186 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178341 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House

Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House

March 2, 08:31 AM • 49581 views
What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

March 2, 08:53 AM • 53656 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 63573 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 88701 views
Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

March 2, 11:50 AM • 52541 views
Publications
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

March 2, 11:46 AM • 107699 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 287186 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 254037 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 239047 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 264166 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 88701 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 147134 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 108306 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 108187 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 124193 views
Actual
Ukraine's General Staff: 65 combat engagements took place over the last day, 20 of them in the Mariinka sector

Ukraine's General Staff: 65 combat engagements took place over the last day, 20 of them in the Mariinka sector

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29537 views

Ukrainian troops withstood 65 enemy attacks over the last day. The enemy used aircraft, quadcopters and armored vehicles in the fiercest fighting on the eastern front.

Ukrainian defenders have withstood 65 enemy attacks over the past day. According to the General Staff, the enemy is actively using aircraft and FPV quadcopters, conducting assault operations with the support of armored vehicles. The press service of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on the current situation at the front, UNN reports.

The operational situation in eastern and southern Ukraine remains difficult. Within the last day, 65 combat engagements took place. The enemy launched 2 missile and 18 air strikes, fired 49 times from multiple launch rocket systems at Ukrainian troops' positions and localities.

- the General Staff said in an evening report.

Details

It is noted that, for their part, missile and artillery units launched one strike at the enemy's position.  There is no report on the work of Ukrainian aviation yet.

According to the General Staff, the fiercest fighting continues on the eastern front.

In the Kupyansk sector, our defenders repelled 5 attacks near Sinkivka, Kharkiv region, and Stelmakhivka, Luhansk region, where the enemy tried to break through the defense of our troops.

Kharkiv Region's "Steel Border": Minister of Internal Affairs visits positions a few kilometers from the border with the enemy25.01.24, 18:38 • 23305 views

In the Lyman sector, Ukrainian troops repelled two occupants' attacks near Torske, Donetsk region, and two more near Makiivka, Luhansk region.

In the Bakhmut sector, Ukrainian defense forces repelled seven attacks near Bohdanivka, Ivanivka and Andriivka in Donetsk region, where the enemy unsuccessfully tried to improve the tactical situation.

In the Avdiivka sector, our defenders repelled 5 attacks near Novobakhmutivka, Avdiivka and 4 more attacks in the areas of Pervomayske and Nevelske in Donetsk region, where the enemy unsuccessfully tried to break through the defense of our troops.

Ukrainian Armed Forces knock out occupants' subversive reconnaissance group from "Tsarska Okhota" area in Avdiivka - Barabash25.01.24, 13:20 • 32852 views

In the Mariinsky sector, Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy near Heorhiivka, Pobeda and Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk region. The enemy tried to improve the tactical situation here 20 times without success.

In the Shakhtarsk sector, our defenders repelled six occupants' attacks southeast of Vodyane, Zolota Niva and west of Staromayorsk in Donetsk region.

Enemy conducts pseudo-intellectual quizzes among young people in occupied Kherson region25.01.24, 15:34 • 24312 views

The situation in southern Ukraine also remains tense.

In the Zaporizhzhia sector, our defenders repelled three enemy attacks southeast of Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Kherson sector, the enemy made 6 unsuccessful assaults on the positions of Ukrainian troops.

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

War

Contact us about advertising