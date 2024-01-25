Ukraine's General Staff: 65 combat engagements took place over the last day, 20 of them in the Mariinka sector

Ukrainian defenders have withstood 65 enemy attacks over the past day. According to the General Staff, the enemy is actively using aircraft and FPV quadcopters, conducting assault operations with the support of armored vehicles. The press service of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on the current situation at the front, UNN reports.

The operational situation in eastern and southern Ukraine remains difficult. Within the last day, 65 combat engagements took place. The enemy launched 2 missile and 18 air strikes, fired 49 times from multiple launch rocket systems at Ukrainian troops' positions and localities. - the General Staff said in an evening report.

Details

It is noted that, for their part, missile and artillery units launched one strike at the enemy's position. There is no report on the work of Ukrainian aviation yet.

According to the General Staff, the fiercest fighting continues on the eastern front.

In the Kupyansk sector, our defenders repelled 5 attacks near Sinkivka, Kharkiv region, and Stelmakhivka, Luhansk region, where the enemy tried to break through the defense of our troops.

Kharkiv Region's "Steel Border": Minister of Internal Affairs visits positions a few kilometers from the border with the enemy

In the Lyman sector, Ukrainian troops repelled two occupants' attacks near Torske, Donetsk region, and two more near Makiivka, Luhansk region.

In the Bakhmut sector, Ukrainian defense forces repelled seven attacks near Bohdanivka, Ivanivka and Andriivka in Donetsk region, where the enemy unsuccessfully tried to improve the tactical situation.

In the Avdiivka sector, our defenders repelled 5 attacks near Novobakhmutivka, Avdiivka and 4 more attacks in the areas of Pervomayske and Nevelske in Donetsk region, where the enemy unsuccessfully tried to break through the defense of our troops.

Ukrainian Armed Forces knock out occupants' subversive reconnaissance group from "Tsarska Okhota" area in Avdiivka - Barabash

In the Mariinsky sector, Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy near Heorhiivka, Pobeda and Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk region. The enemy tried to improve the tactical situation here 20 times without success.

In the Shakhtarsk sector, our defenders repelled six occupants' attacks southeast of Vodyane, Zolota Niva and west of Staromayorsk in Donetsk region.

Enemy conducts pseudo-intellectual quizzes among young people in occupied Kherson region

The situation in southern Ukraine also remains tense.

In the Zaporizhzhia sector, our defenders repelled three enemy attacks southeast of Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Kherson sector, the enemy made 6 unsuccessful assaults on the positions of Ukrainian troops.