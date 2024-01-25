Kharkiv Region's "Steel Border": Minister of Internal Affairs visits positions a few kilometers from the border with the enemy

The Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko visited the Steel Frontier soldiers in Kharkiv region. He personally checked the logistics of the soldiers and rewarded the border defenders for their loyal service. Ihor Klymenko announced his visit to Kharkiv region in his telegram channel, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the Head of the State Border Guard Service, Serhiy Deineko, also went on a business trip with the Minister of the Interior. They visited the positions of the "steel" - a few kilometers from the border with the enemy.

Klymenko said that the Russians are increasingly using military drones for both reconnaissance and targeted strikes.

Every day, the soldiers of the "Steel Frontier" plant or suppress the work of Russian birds. Some of them are from the latest production - made just a few months ago. The usable drones are returned to their previous owners, but with gifts from the "steel". - Klymenko said.

He also noted that the soldiers of the Steel Frontier Brigade counteract enemy subversive reconnaissance groups and constantly repel enemy attacks at the front line. Our border guards have powerful firepower for their service.i

The border guards were honored for their high achievements.

Thanks to such people, Ukraine will definitely win - thanks to the people who stand behind our border with a steel wall. - said the Minister.

Kharkiv military garrison denies information about the presence of occupants in Pletenivka

Optional

In the morning , it was reportedthat Russian troops attacked about 20 settlements in Kharkiv region yesterday. The shelling of the village of Velyka Rohan injured 4 people, including a teenager.