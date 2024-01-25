Kharkiv Region's "Steel Border": Minister of Internal Affairs visits positions a few kilometers from the border with the enemy

ukenru
Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 79538 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 109687 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 139126 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 136969 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 175864 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171504 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 282259 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178194 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167187 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148826 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 106083 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 81958 views
Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

March 2, 06:19 AM • 33638 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 56268 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 40399 views
Publications
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

11:46 AM • 79568 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 282259 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 249913 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 235031 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 260373 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 40399 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 139130 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 106498 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 106490 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 122614 views
Actual
Kharkiv Region's "Steel Border": Minister of Internal Affairs visits positions a few kilometers from the border with the enemy

Kharkiv Region's "Steel Border": Minister of Internal Affairs visits positions a few kilometers from the border with the enemy

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23303 views

The Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, Ihor Klymenko, visited the Steel Frontier soldiers in Kharkiv region to inspect their logistics and honor them. Ihor Klymenko praised the efforts of the soldiers in the fight against enemy drones and withstanding shelling at the front line.

The Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko visited the Steel Frontier soldiers in Kharkiv region. He personally checked the logistics of the soldiers and rewarded the border defenders for their loyal service. Ihor Klymenko announced his visit to Kharkiv region in his telegram channel, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the Head of the State Border Guard Service, Serhiy Deineko, also went on a business trip with the Minister of the Interior. They visited the positions of the "steel" - a few kilometers from the border with the enemy.

Klymenko said that the Russians are increasingly using military drones for both reconnaissance and targeted strikes.

Every day, the soldiers of the "Steel Frontier" plant or suppress the work of Russian birds. Some of them are from the latest production - made just a few months ago. The usable drones are returned to their previous owners, but with gifts from the "steel".

- Klymenko said.

He also noted that the soldiers of the Steel Frontier Brigade counteract enemy subversive reconnaissance groups and constantly repel enemy attacks at the front line. Our border guards have powerful firepower for their service.i

The border guards were honored for their high achievements.

Thanks to such people, Ukraine will definitely win - thanks to the people who stand behind our border with a steel wall. 

 - said the Minister.

Kharkiv military garrison denies information about the presence of occupants in Pletenivka25.01.24, 18:00 • 23642 views

Optional

In the morning , it was reportedthat Russian troops attacked about 20 settlements in Kharkiv region yesterday. The shelling of the village of Velyka Rohan injured 4 people, including a teenager.

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

WarMultimedia

Contact us about advertising