Kharkiv military garrison denies information about the presence of occupants in Pletenivka
Kyiv • UNN
Reports about occupation troops in Pletenivka, Kharkiv region, are not true, Justice Major General Serhiy Melnyk said. He confirmed that the village is under the control of Ukraine.
Some media outlets have published false information about the alleged presence of occupation troops in Pletenivka, Kharkiv region. The fake was denied by Brigadier General of Justice, Head of the Kharkiv Military Garrison Serhiy Melnyk, UNN reports.
I must reassure you that there are no racists there. The village is under the control of the Ukrainian authorities. And if Putin's troops wish to move in that direction, the only presence they can expect there is a large mass grave of Russian meat and iron
