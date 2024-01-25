Kharkiv military garrison denies information about the presence of occupants in Pletenivka

Some media outlets have published false information about the alleged presence of occupation troops in Pletenivka, Kharkiv region. The fake was denied by Brigadier General of Justice, Head of the Kharkiv Military Garrison Serhiy Melnyk, UNN reports.

I must reassure you that there are no racists there. The village is under the control of the Ukrainian authorities. And if Putin's troops wish to move in that direction, the only presence they can expect there is a large mass grave of Russian meat and iron - Serhiy Melnyk wrote on Telegram.

