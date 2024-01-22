Draft law on confiscation of property for "fakes about the armed forces" of the occupying country has been submitted to the Russian State Duma - the initiative was supported by 395 parliamentarians, as well as the speaker of the State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin

This is reported by UNN with reference to the Russian media.

Details

A law is being promoted in Russia, according to which money, valuables or other property may be "confiscated" for so-called fakes about the armed forces of the Russian Federation. Among other things, actions qualified as "discrediting the army" and "calling for the collapse of the country" may be the basis for confiscation of property.

According to Russian media outlets citing databases of the lower house of parliament, a bill to confiscate property for fake news about the Russian army has been submitted to the State Duma of the aggressor country.

The draft amendments introduce an additional qualifying feature for the following actions: dissemination of deliberately false information about the armed forces (Article 207.3 of the Criminal Code); public calls for activities against the security of the state; calls for the imposition of sanctions (Article 284.2 of the Criminal Code), calls for extremist activities (Article 280 of the Criminal Code), etc.

Amendments are proposed to the Criminal Code and the Code of Criminal Procedure; in his comments to the draft law on Telegram, State Duma Chairman Volodin states that "everyone who is trying to destroy Russia" should be punished and "compensate the country for the damage caused by his property.

Recall

