State Duma to consider a bill on deprivation of property for "fakes about the army"

State Duma to consider a bill on deprivation of property for "fakes about the army"

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29536 views

Russia's State Duma is considering a bill that would allow for the confiscation of property for spreading "fakes about the armed forces." The law will apply to actions that are considered "discrediting the army" and "calls for the collapse of the country"

Draft law on confiscation of property for "fakes about the armed forces" of the occupying country has been submitted to the Russian State Duma - the initiative was supported by 395 parliamentarians, as well as the speaker of the State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin  

This is reported by UNN with reference to the Russian media.

Details

A law is being promoted in Russia, according to which money, valuables or other property may be "confiscated" for so-called fakes about the armed forces of the Russian Federation. Among other things, actions qualified as "discrediting the army" and "calling for the collapse of the country" may be the basis for confiscation of property.

According to Russian media outlets citing databases of the lower house of parliament, a bill to confiscate property for fake news about the Russian army has been submitted to the State Duma of the aggressor country.

The draft amendments introduce an additional qualifying feature for the following actions: dissemination of deliberately false information about the armed forces (Article 207.3 of the Criminal Code); public calls for activities against the security of the state; calls for the imposition of sanctions (Article 284.2 of the Criminal Code), calls for extremist activities (Article 280 of the Criminal Code), etc.

Russia convicts contract soldiers for refusing to fight in Ukraine22.01.24, 03:01 • 31453 views

Amendments are proposed to the Criminal Code and the Code of Criminal Procedure; in his comments to the draft law on Telegram, State Duma Chairman Volodin states that "everyone who is trying to destroy Russia" should be punished and "compensate the country for the damage caused by his property.

Recall

Former FSB officer and ex-minister of the "Donetsk People's Republic" Igor Girkin "Strelkov" complains that in prison he is constantly forced to listen to programs by Russian propagandist Vladimir Solovyov.

Also UNN reported that the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, said that there is no evidence of the death of Wagnerite leader Yevhen Pryzhizhyn in a plane crash last August.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World

